Notre Dame Football provided a monster transfer in Cain Madden





The Notre Dame Football team is renewing the offensive line heading into the 2021 season, and Cain Madden will be a big part of the solution. On Friday afternoon, Notre Dame Football program landed Marshall All-American guard Cain madden. He announced his intentions to switch in May and Notre Dame, along with several others, jumped at the chance to get him on board for the upcoming season. Madden eventually went to the state of Florida, where he visited earlier this week, and the Irish where he is currently on campus in South Bend for his officer. Obviously, the pedigree that comes with being an offensive lineman here was huge for Madden and his family. I also think the stars aligned with Notre Dame, lost a ton of experience last season to the NFL Draft and ultimately helped the Irish land the All-American because of the real chance to start for the Irish. So what does the Notre Dame Football program get in Cain Madden? The 6’3 313 pound Guard isn’t called the dump truck for nothing. He is an absolute beast in the run game, destroying all his competition in an instant. He prides himself on dominating the trenches and it shows on race day. At the end of the day, before Madden’s landing, Notre Dame had a combined 31 starts. Cain Madden alone has 31 starts to his name (44 games played). Experience is exactly what he will bring and it is absolutely necessary for this young -but talented- offensive line group. It seemed as if the faithful of Notre Dame, myself included, were primed and ready to watch the real-life freshman tandem of highly regarded lineman Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler go through the season side by side, for both the ups and downs. However, with this addition of Madden, that may have to wait a little longer. I would somehow expect Rocco Spindler during the long season, but at the end of the day he will definitely have to get stronger and have a veteran like Madden come and give Spindler time to grow and learn behind the veteran, it will be a blessing in disguise for the young stud guard. Cain will be a huge help with the inside run play and with the talent Notre Dame has with its running backs you must love the addition to the lineman room. With Madden now officially in the fold, my projected offensive starting line is LT-Fisher, LG-Patterson, C-Correll, RG-Madden, RT-Lugg. Tosh Baker and Rocco Spindler should also be the first Tackle and Guard off the bench. This group could prove very solid on every replay this fall and it will certainly be one of the most intriguing units to watch Saturday night in Tallahassee to kick off the season. This is a big transfer for offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and the offense, and the much anticipated recruiting in June has started early and it’s not even nearly done.

