Valley News – Dartmouth roundup: Former men’s hockey captain, coach Abner Oakes dies





Published: 6/4/2021 7:51:51 PM Modified: 6/4/2021 19:51:47 PM

HANOVER Abner Oakes, a captain of the Dartmouth College men’s hockey team that later became the coach of the Big Greens, has died. Oakes died at his home in Hamden, Conn., on May 29 at the age of 87. Born in Montreal who grew up in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec, Oakes was a captain of Dartmouth as a senior in 1955-56 and returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach for the legendary Eddie Jeremiah in 1960 after a stint in the Navy. Oakes became head coach when Jeremiah retired in 1967. He stayed until 1970 and registered a record of 35-55-2. He also served as interim head coach in 1963-64 with Jeremiah away from the U.S. Olympic team, leading Dartmouth to an Ivy League championship. Coach Oakes has always been a great support to me during my time at Dartmouth, said former Big Green coach Bob Gaudet in a press release. I looked up to him as a coach and as a person. His association with Coach Jeremiah was very special and something I have always admired. Oakes remained in the Naval Reserves until 1988, retiring as commander. He was inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010. Whitmore enters Maine Hoops Hall HANOVER Dartmouth executive associate athletic director Richard Whitmore will join 16 other individuals and a high school team as inductees into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame later this summer. Whitmore was known for his distance accuracy during his days at Waterville High School, being credited throughout all four of his seasons there. He attended Brown University, where he led the Bears in assists and 3-point shooting as a sophomore before suffering a career-ending knee injury as a junior. Whitmore coached basketball with Daniel Webster and Kenyon before entering athletics administration; he has been working in Dartmouth for 13 years. Hell will be consecrated at a ceremony on August 22 in Bangor, Maine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos