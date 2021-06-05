Why the Australian softball team is already in Japan

What would you pack for a two-month international trip that includes the pinnacle of your sporting dreams?

I packed quite a bit of food. Things I know I love Australia in case there are some food choices here that I wouldn’t join, said Tamieka Whitefield, a 22-year-old on Australias Olympic softball team. But other than that, because we’re not going anywhere, like I just packed like sweatpants and sweaters and leggings.

Whitefield is one of 32 Team Australia players and staff who are in Japan more than a month before the Tokyo Games start, looking for some competition after being locked up for a year in a country with some of the strictest restrictions on international travel.

She spoke to Yahoo Sports from a small hotel room in Ta City, where she and the team will spend six weeks on three floors, plus the field where they will practice and play, until they can move to the Olympic Village on July 17. each have individual rooms and share a gym, dining room and meeting room. There’s table tennis and someone brought a Nintendo Switch.

So Mario Kart has been an absolute hit, Whitefield said.

Olympians locked

The Australian softball team, known as Aussie Spirit, Qualified for what should have been the 2020 Summer Olympics at a tournament in China in September 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic put the sport globally on the back burner. Whitefield was playing in New Zealand when Australia closed its borders on March 20, 2020. She flew home and while quarantined for two weeks, Olympics officially postponed for a year.

Once things started to get really bad in Australia, we shut down completely, she said. Close like any state.

The players of the Australian softball team were getting ready to leave for Tokyo on Monday. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The lockdowns worked, cases across the country plummeted. And in her native Queensland, in particular, restrictions were eased, except for occasional day-long lockdowns to contain outbreaks. (In the worst case scenario, Australia saw about 700 new cases of coronavirus per day. In New York State alone, which is home to a few million fewer people, there were nearly 20,000 new cases per day by January 2021.) But travel was not. difficult and the team was unable to come together for a full year. Instead, they trained via Zoom, virtually met members of the 2000 Olympic team, and focused on training for the mental aspect of the sport.

But as the relocated Olympics approached, they still hadn’t played a competitive game against another international team since the Asia Pacific Cup in January 2020.

We’ve had camps and we’ve played against each other, and we probably did everything we could in Australia,” Whitefield said. “So we’re here to hopefully get some competition and play some games.

Preparing for a long stay in Japan

The team, which is fully vaccinated, did COVID-19 testing before leaving. Three flights from across Australia converged in Singapore and together they flew to Tokyo. There they were tested again and met by a swarm of media.

As soon as we got off the plane, there were cameras and people everywhere, Whitefield said. I mean, not even when we got out of customs, like as soon as we got off the plane, they were there.

The Olympics are not popular in Japan, where less than 3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated and cases did not rise again until mid-May. Somewhere between 50 and 80 percent of those polled oppose the Olympics, which are largely held at the behest of the IOC.

In the run-up to the pandemic, Aussie Spirit, who is used to softball games played in front of very few, if any, fans, had plans to practice the cheers pumped over the speakers to prepare them for a supposedly sold-out performance at the Tokyo Games. Now international fans or family are not allowed to attend, and Japan is weeks away from issuing a ruling on local fans. So during their last few months of training in Australia, the Spirit did something different: they practiced matches without any cheers in case it was part of the COVID-19 protocol.

It was really weird, Whitefield said.

When Whitefield spoke to Yahoo Sports, the team had only been in ta City for 48 hours, still in quarantine, and had not yet been in the facility where they will train until kicking off the Olympics as the first event against host Japan. That should change this weekend, but they will still be subject to extremely strict restrictions, traveling only between the hotel and the field and wearing masks when leaving their individual rooms.

It doesn’t feel so bad yet, Whitefield said. The excitement that we’re finally here is pretty good.

She still has a ton of TV to catch up on, which helps, and she’s out of snacks at home.

Obviously, being Australian, I brought some Vegemite, I brought egg whites, I brought some two minute noodles, some Weet-bix and some chocolate too. Cadbury chocolate, of course.

