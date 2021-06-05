Rays puts Ji-Man Choi on 10-day injured list

Ray’s first baseman Ji-Man Choi, one of the team’s offensive catalysts during his jump to first place in the American League East, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. But he said he expects it to be a brief absence from the lineup.

It feels better than yesterday, Choi said before the Rays faced the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Friday. I feel quite optimistic. I’ll be back soon.

We’d be really happy if it’s in the 10- to 15-day range, said Rays manager Kevin Cash. We think it was (discovered early enough) to get ahead of it. Well, look how he feels.

Choi said he felt the injury developing at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, first on the defensive and then on his final at bat. Choi said the injury could have been caused by putting too much pressure on his left leg. He missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering from arthroscopic right knee surgery.

In 15 games, Choi hits .304 with two homeruns, 11 RBI’s, 11 walks and a .970 OPS.

He’s clearly a big spot in the lineup, and he’s always going to get some good at bats, said Ray’s second baseman Brandon Lowe. Hopefully we can fill his spot, not dwell on the fact that he will be out of the lineup and keep the train rolling.

Yandy Diaz thinks he’ll see most of the action at first base with the versatile Mike Brosseau ready as a reserve.

Not ready to take off

With the Rays back at Globe Life Park for the first time since last season’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the memories came flooding back. Cash said it was a great experience just to be crowned by a championship (the Dodgers won in six games).

Lowe said his most important memory was Game 4, the epic walkoff win when Brett Phillips singled in the winning runs. Lowe teased Phillips, telling him to recreate his classic party, where he ran into the outfield with arms outstretched in airplane fashion.

I told him to do it in his first at bat, maybe call time, Lowe said. I got the giggles from him.

Hill on rolls

Rays lefthander Rich Hill, Saturday afternoon starter, is coming off a brilliant May (3-1, 0.78 ERA, six starts), when he was named American League Pitcher of the Month. According to the YES Network and Stats LLC, it is only the fifth time since 1947 that a pitcher aged 41 (or older) has led his league in ERA for a month.

Miscellaneous

To replace Choi on the 26-man roster, the Rays called up lefthander Ryan Sherriff of Triple-A Durham. Sherriff pitched in the eighth inning on Friday-evening. Sherriff, who was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine appearances (one start) in Durham, was placed on the restricted list on April 3 after deciding to take time out of the game. He returned with a pitching progression in Port Charlotte from April 19, then recovered and was chosen for Durham on May 11. Sherriff gave up no run for the Rays in 2020 (12 appearances, 11.2 innings combined regular season and postseason). The Rays also added right-handed Sean Poppen to the cab crew for the Rangers series. Heading into Friday’s game, the Rays (.98965) led the majors in fielding percentage, ahead of the Giants (.98958). The Rays 22 errors were the third fewest in the majors behind the Astros and Giants (with 21 each).

