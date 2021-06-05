PSAL Flag Football: Thunder, Lightning Leave Susan Wagner and Tottenville Fit to Be Bound

By Jerry Lee/Special to the Advance

It had become a match befitting two PSAL flag football heavyweights who together have won six of the eight city championships since the sport was instituted in 2012.

Susan Wagner, the two-time defending champion, and Tottenville deny each other touchdowns with big plays, battling to a goalless draw midway through the second half.

But sometimes there is a greater force that comes into play and decides how it all ends. And on Friday, on the Pirates Huguenot field, the lone winner was Mother Nature, who unleashed a violent storm that most likely ended this battle for first place in a 0-0 draw.

Neither head coaches expect the PSAL to schedule game completion during this shortened (just eight games) pandemic season. And that’s a shame.

Susan Wagner had entered the game with a 4-0 record, while the Tots had a 3-1 point. The only loss was a 19-6 opening day loss to the Falcons. Both teams were on full blast from their previous wins earlier this week. Wagner rolled past Port Richmond 37-0 and Tottenville drove past New Dorp 47-6.

On Friday, however, the defenses were in charge. although both teams had chances.

After an exchange of points on each team’s first possessions, Susan Wagner linked talented quarterback Julia Catella with four straight passes to four different receivers (Carly OBrien, Amina Muratovic, Adelia Vavichenkova and Olivia Rijo) to put the Falcons at striking distance. But the seniors’ next pass was picked by Tottenville’s Gianna DiGregorio in the end zone.

The defense strengthened with big moves to dominate the rest of the half. SW got an interception and a big tackle for a loss from Rijo to stymie drives and the Tots got a big sack from Victoria Rosas.

The best chance of a score came after Jenna Burgos intercepted a pass to put the Pirates first behind SW 20 with less than two minutes left in the half. But the Falcons defense stiffened and held the game scoreless at half-time.

Until now the sun was shining brightly, but ominous clouds were forming.

Meanwhile, the defenses continued to dominate as the second half began. The Tots Francesca Cusenza finished a SW ride with a great rush, knocking down the Catella pass to force a punt.

Burgos was hit while trying to field that punt and the penalty brought Tottenville into business on the SW 31. The sun had gone and the thunder grew louder as QB Julianna DiMarzio took the snap, lateral to DiGregorio, who made a pass to the wide-field. open Nicole Romano in the shadow of the end zone. But before the pass could reach her, SW’s Vivien Heart Evangelista made a jumping interception and the subsequent return.

However, Evangelista got a call for interference in the game and the Pirates got possession at the 12-yard line with 10 minutes to go.

Then the lightning started, the game was stopped and a few minutes later the sky opened up.

Our games against Wagner are always very competitive, said Tots coach Jeremy Goldman. It’s always a defensive battle. The last time we played against them was in the semi-finals of 2019 and the match was scoreless and went into overtime. They scored on an overflowing pass in fourth place in the rain. This game felt similarly like it would come down to the last game.

But on this day it was Mother Nature who ends the game.