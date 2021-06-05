The Recorder – Girls Tennis: Greenfield Wins Mohawk Trail 3-2 In Season Finale

GREENFIELD Greenfield’s girls’ tennis team ended the season well on Friday, but Mohawk Trail didn’t make it easy for them.

With a slew of close duels, the young Green Wave was able to win a few singles, while Kaitlyn Collins and Rory Cronen-Townsend finished with a win in the No. 1 doubles, sealing a 3-2 Greenfield win in the Davis Street courts.

The Green Wave ends their season with a 3-5 record, while the Warriors who also played in their final game of the season fell to 2-5. As neither team has a senior on its roster, both teams feel the future looks bright with their schedule.

It’s been a crazy year, said Kaitlyn Phillips, the Green Waves No. 3 singles player. It’s been a tough season. Half of our team is brand new, so it was difficult and we tried our best. We didn’t know what was going to happen this year, until later when it was a shortened season. We made the best of it. Because we had so little time to practice for our first game, all the experienced girls are trying to help everyone and teach them the tricks of the trade in this weird year.

Greenfield captain Jenna Keith came out with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph in No. 1 singles over Mohawk Trails Avery Dupree, with Keith feeling like she played as well as she did all season.

Today went well, Keith said. I’ve definitely gotten better throughout the year. Today was my best game of the season. A lot of my servings went in, but mostly not.

After the spring tennis season was canceled last year, the young players of both teams lost a season of experience and a year of improving their skills.

With a shorter season this year, players like Dupree feel like they’re starting to get their groove on by the end of the season.

It was really hard to miss last year, Dupree said. I was at the top of my game for a while and that break didn’t help my skill level. I came back pretty rusty. Missing a year certainly hurt my skills, but I’ve come back and am now on the rise.

Despite the year off, Dupree found ways to up her game. Playing against teams in the Tri-County North Division multiple times allowed her to see how much she grew from game to game.

I conditioned a lot, Dupree said. I went to court as often as I could and showed up every day and did my best. It was good for me to play each team twice to see how much I’ve improved and to see how much everyone else has improved. It’s been a great season.

Greenfields Estera Covalenco took a 7-5, 6-4 win in No. 2 singles over Warrior Paige King.

In a back-and-forth competition, Covalenco relied on her conditioning to take the win on a hot day on the field.

It was fun but nerve-wracking, Covalenco said. At first I tried to get good shots but I didn’t care anymore because I knew we were both tired so I tried to prolong it as long as possible until one of us got tired. I could play for another two hours if I wanted to.

Like most players, Covalenco is looking forward to next season, where Greenfield will bring back an experienced roster.

This was more of an exhibition season for next season, Covalencos said. Hopefully we can dominate next season.

Palmer King took the first Mohawk Trails win of the day, beating Phillips 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

Collins and Cronen-Townsend took a 7-5, 6-1 triumph in No. 1 doubles over Warriors Lizzie Lynch and Lydia Foote, giving the Green Wave the win.

For players like Lynch, an eighth division player who had no tennis experience before this season is a great building block for years to come.

I wanted to play last year, but I couldn’t, so that stunk, Lydia Foote said. I now have a whole new perspective after playing. I thought it was a preppy sport, but everyone is so nice and I love being on the team. It’s really fun and I like it. The coaches are great, they know how to get you started. A lot has changed during the season. I couldn’t hit a ball when I first got on the tennis court, but now I feel confident.

The final game of the day came down to a tiebreak, with Greenfields Aisha Pruitt-Gonzalez and Rebecca Covalenco proving to be an even match for Warriors Elias Crowell and Lexi Chasse.

After Crowell and Chasse won the first set, 6-4, Pruitt-Gonzalez and Covalen responded with a 6-3 win to force a tiebreak, which was won by Crowell and Chasse, 13-11.