Jack Hunter-Spivey in Tokyo Paralympic Games Qualifier





JACK Hunter-Spivey is currently making an offer to qualify for this week’s Tokyo Paralympic Games in the World Qualifier Tournament in Lasko, Slovenia. The 26-year-old from Widnes missed automatic qualification for the Paralympic Games in his men’s class 5 world ranking and this week’s tournament is his last chance to qualify for Tokyo. This is the first time a Para table tennis qualifying tournament has been held for a Paralympic Games and with only one place per class it is ‘winner-takes-all’, which presents a unique challenge to the athletes in their first tournament for more than a year. years due to the pandemic. “I see this tournament as an opportunity,” he said before leaving for Lasko. “We haven’t played a tournament in so long and if I can win this league it will serve me well in the Paralympics because I’ll have played an extra league than everyone else in Tokyo. I’m glad I’m going out and hopefully I can get the job done. “I feel like I’ve definitely improved over the last 12 months and used the lockdown to my advantage. “I feel like a different player, but I don’t know what my opponents have done, so it’s a strange situation because we haven’t been able to measure other people’s levels. But this is the best preparation I’ve ever been.” for a tournament and I feel good.” Hunter-Spivey realized his childhood dream of representing his country at a Paralympic Games in Rio 2016 and admits participating in Tokyo “would mean anything”. He said: “My life revolves around being a Paralympics, being the best in the world and winning medals for my country, so it would be incredible to put that ParalympicsGB shirt back on. It’s what’s been driving me for the past five years and I can’t wait to see if I can do it.”







