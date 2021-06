What you need to know about the 153rd Belmont Stakes

All have returned to their regular spot on the calendar this year with a limited number of fans. The announced crowd for the Kentucky Derby on May 1 was 51,838, nearly a third of the venue’s usual capacity, but at the time it was the largest crowd at a sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The turnout for the Preakness on May 15 was limited to 10,000. That is slightly less than 10 percent of the usual capacity of the tracks. When tickets to the Belmont went on sale in May, attendance was limited to 11,000 fans based on New York State guidelines that outdoor sports and entertainment venues operate at 33 percent capacity and that all spectators have proof of vaccination. or provide a negative coronavirus test result. Since then, that guidance has eased and organizers have released some more tickets, but are still expecting around 11,000 people. (The Belmonts’ attendance record of 120,139 was set in 2004, when Birdstone denied Smarty Jones a Triple Crown sweep.) Evidence of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required, and masks are required only for unvaccinated guests. There are no general admission tickets and social distancing seating is limited to reserved seating and catering areas (some sections are for vaccinated people only). Belmont’s signature backyard picnic area, usually covered with blankets and camping chairs, is instead filled with picnic tables that sold in groups of six for over $100 each. In 2020, Tiz the Law became the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years, but he did so on the shorter distance, not the punishing mile that inspires the race’s nickname, the Test of the Champion. He finished second in the Derby, putting an end to his altered Triple Crown hopes. The Derby favorite is again the favorite. Rombauer defeated Midnight Bourbon by three and a half lengths in the Preakness, but he is not the favorite in the morning line in the Belmont. That accolade goes to Essential Quality, the Derby favorite who was bumped at the gate, ran wide in both corners and secured a fast-closing fourth place for his first loss in six starts. Owned by the controversial ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Essential Quality has tactical speed and should have no problem with the mile as his father, Tapit, has spawned three Belmont winners. Rombauer, who did not race in the Derby, picks up veteran New York jockey John Velazquez, who won his fourth Derby aboard Medina Spirit.

