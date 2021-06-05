Cricket: Ajit Agarkar picks his No. 1 bowler for inaugural WTC final, Sports News





Ajit Agarkar has named Mohammed Shami as his first pick in Team India’s tempo division for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. There has been much hypothesis about India’s decision by seamen for the title decider. A spilled short clip of Virat Kohli saying he will focus on the Kiwis left-handers with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj working around the wicket is making the rounds. Also read: Football: Spain coach Luis Enrique wants fans to stop booing players Speaking on Star Sports, Ajit Agarkar chose Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma as his favorite seaming department for Team India. “The sailors will come into play and India has as formidable a strike as any in the world. I think that has been their strength over the years. Be it a Bumrah, Shami – the number 1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over the course of his career as he has played” – he said He pointed out that the side driven by Virat Kohli can even choose to play the fourth seam in case it is a green top. “So those three will definitely start and if it’s a green seam wicket you might see a fourth for all you know. We still don’t know what the conditions will be, but we’re assuming in England, with the Dukes’ ball, in the especially, there will always be useful for the seam bowlers. You can not imagine that a field is very dry in mid-June “- he added. Team India is likely to face Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja alongside three pace bowlers, unless conditions are greatly shifted for the sailors. Shardul Thakur could very well oust Mohammed Siraj as India plays the fourth sailor to add some depth to the batting formation. While saying the two sides will be tingling to be the winners of the debut ICC World Test Championship, Ajit Agarkar was especially energized about Team India being the latter in the wake of a difficult one-stage assignment. “It’s a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to some landmark and that’s what makes it special. So to be involved and especially in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was a lot of At some point they had to get the job done. Both teams will be ready and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it” – he said.

