Sports
Gambling logos appear 700 times in football matches, says Ch4 documentary | Gamble
According to a documentary in which former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson calls for a radical rethink of the relationship between sports and betting, betting logos can appear more than 700 times in a single football match.
In her first appearance as a TV presenter, Davidson describes the gambling industry’s relationship with football as a parasite that takes over the presenter on the Channel 4 programme, due to its Monday night broadcast.
The influential intervention of peers in the debate comes with the government in the midst of a review of gambling laws, including an investigation of sponsorship deals.
Davidson, an avid footballer and fan of Dunfermline Athletic, spoke to former addicts, clubs, campaigners and academics, including one who measured the visibility of gambling during match broadcasts.
According to an analysis using methodology prepared by Dr. Robin Ireland at the University of Glasgow, there were up to 716 games of chance in a match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of whom have gambling sponsors – equivalent to more than six logos per minute.
While the industry agreed to a voluntary whistle-to-whistle ban on TV advertising during afternoon games, research from Ireland found that their branding is still constantly visible, particularly on field billboards.
Davidson is also concerned about cross-selling, with gambling companies inviting fans who bet on football to try other products, such as casino games that typically involve a higher degree of addiction than sports betting.
A data scientist who has worked for gambling companies and spoke anonymously to Channel 4 said: The real money is when you are able to [] let those customers bet on casino too. In sports you can win if you are well informed or know how to bet, but in gaming you always lose in the long run.
He said betting firms used algorithms to identify customers who might want to entice them to bet more or try other products by using controversial incentives such as free bets and bonuses.
When you see someone spending a lot, you want to make sure they do it regularly, he said.
Davidson also interviewed John Whittingdale MP, the Undersecretary of State who oversees gambling assessment at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS).
Whittingdale admitted that online gambling poses new public health problems that should surpass all fears about the impact on $3 billion in annual betting rights revenue if the industry’s profits are curtailed by tougher regulations.
But Davidson came away unconvinced that advertising restrictions are likely, with the minister citing a lack of evidence linking it to addiction.
Whittingdale’s appointment to DCMS has sparked concerns among reform campaigners over previous comments that seemed to downplay the dangers of FOBT digital roulette machines, which the government later called a social scourge.
The documentary, titled Gamblings Football Addiction, charts how ingrained gambling has become in the game and among those who watch it.
It cites the gambling industry’s annual contribution to football club coffers of more than 100 million plus about 200 million spent on broadcasters that football authorities and the gambling groups have said sponsorship restrictions are undesirable.
But Mark Palios, Tranmere Rovers chairman and former Football Association boss, told Davidson the club had successfully weaned itself from gambling sponsorship revenue.
The documentary also examines the gambling addiction of footballers, including former Tottenham and England defender Stephen Caulker.
According to the Sporting Chance clinic, which helps athletes with addictions, gambling has overtaken drugs and alcohol as the most common addiction among professionals seeking treatment.
A Betting & Gaming Council spokesperson said: A recent study by Professor Ian McHale of the University of Liverpool looked at the relationship between football sponsorship, betting participation and problem gambling, and concluded that there was no evidence that club or league sponsorship by gambling operators participated. affected by bets.
A recent Gambling Commission report also suggested that gambling and risk gambling rates fell in 2020, but one problem gambler is one too many. Therefore, we will continue our work to further improve standards and promote safer gambling.
