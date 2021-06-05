Williamstown tennis sits nicely at State Meet | News, Sports, Jobs

CHARLESTON — Twice this season, Parkersburg Catholic’s Bradon Nguyen and Williamstown’s Tyler Fenton faced each other in the #3 singles’ action. In the beginning it was all about the two rival drives clashing, but now it has turned into a friendly rivalry – and not a moment too soon.

When the two look over the net for the Class AA/A state finals tomorrow, they will see a familiar face.

Yes, the battle for the grand prize boils down to a battle between the Crusader and Yellowjacket. And neither competitor would want it any other way. “I told him before the state tournament started that my goal was to play against him three times,” said Fenton. “And it happens, so it’s exciting.”

Even better?

The fact that they both play “solid” tennis at the most important moment.

Fenton starts the game feeling good about his chances. The Yellowjacket passed Keyser’s Hunter Powell 6-3, 6-0 in its semifinal. “My net play has gotten better lately and my forehand has really improved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nguyen hit his ticket with a 6-4, 6-2 win over East Fairmont’s Atticus Reese. “Today I just played my game and made sure I didn’t beat or mess anything up,” said Nguyen. “When I went in I had the mentality to let him screw up and let him lose the game and give me everything back.”

As always, the championship battle will be a best-of-3 format of pro sets. And both competitors feel like another classic is on the way.

‘I think we’re pretty evenly matched’ said Fenton. “It’s a coin toss, I guess.”

Neither competitor believes the experience gap, Nguyen is a senior and Fenton is a sophomore, will be a factor.

“He has worked hard this year and it is an honor to play against him for the third time.” said Nguyen.

The Crusader won both matches previous matches. The regular season game was 8-6, while the regional championship game was 8-2 in his favor.

ANOTHER FIGHTING FENTON

Tyler’s sister Audrey needed a little more time to wake up for her semifinal match with Huntington St. Joe’s Jenna Bates.

The Yellowjacket fell sleepily behind her Irish opponent, 4-1.

That woke her up.

Eleven of the next 13 games went to her and in the end the game also did well in a 6-4, 6-2 win. “I just moved my feet more and when I did, my forehand started falling in,” said Fenton.

Confidence grew from that. She won five games in a row to take the first set, then dropped just two in the deciding set. As she enters tomorrow’s title, plans to wake up earlier will dance in her head as she prepares for Charleston Catholic’s Molly Murphy or North Marion’s Raquel Taylor.

THE FIGHTING FOREST GRAVES

The sibling excitement didn’t end as Audrey and Tyler each qualified for the final game of the season.

It just started.

Austin Bosgraf and Gavin Bosgraf competed in a two-hour, three-set marathon against Huntington St. Joe’s Hayden Cooper and Luke Tankersley. Emotions flared up. Big shots followed. But in the end, the Yellowjacket brothers moved on after a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 marathon.

“We really had to bring in a little more energy. We are still quite young we are still a freshman and a junior. We had to take into account making fewer mistakes. They played pretty well in the beginning’ said Gavin.

That could sell the Irish short.

Cooper and Tankersley ran to a 4-0 lead thanks to a big serve and hard hit forehands. Several balls hit Williamstown players. Just when the end seemed out of sight, the tables turned.

“We tried to be aggressive both at the net and at the baseline. Once we started doing that, we started to be an aggressor when we played a lot on defense in the beginning,” said Gavin.

And the points started flowing for the jackets. However, one thing didn’t go as they had hoped. The Irish still took the first game 6-4, but the message was loud and clear: the fighting Bosgrafs were there.

Reducing the gap gave the Yellowjackets new energy. The shots came out smoother. The napkins were powerful and the balls that once hit the players now went back over the net to their opponents. Perhaps the change upset the Irish as they left the second set 6-2.

Just as the first break boosted the Bosgrafs, the second break boosted the Irish. In a flash, the duo led 2-0 in the deciding set, leaving little room for error for the Yellowjackets. Bowing was the only option on this day.

With their backs against the wall, the Bosgrafs won six of the next eight games and moved on.

TEA TITLES STILL ON ORDER

The team titles are still possible for both the boys’ and girls’ groups of Williamstown. Unofficially, the Jacket boys led one or two points ahead of the field after Friday’s play, while the girls were two points behind.

OTHER STATE FINALISTS

With the Crusader and Yellowjackets in the final games of the season, the Parkersburg Catholic No. 2 doubles’ duo of Cary Roberts and Xavier Collie. The pair defeated Keyser 6-4, 6-2. Awaiting them is a Frankfort unit that defeated Williamstown’s Rainer Holl and Eric McIntyre in three sets.