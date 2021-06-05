“We are Affectively Homeless”: Irish Ice Hockey Association Calls for Dedicated Ice Rink

Ice hockey. A global sport played at a professional level in more than 70 countries around the world.

However, here in Ireland it’s not quite as prominent, nor does it get the glare of the media spotlight thrown on it.

But despite this, its presence in Ireland has been here for decades. So why is that the case?

The Irish Ice Hockey Association says it’s partly because there’s no dedicated ice rink in Ireland.

Together with its 1500 members, it wants that to change and advocates the construction of permanent facilities.

The only time teams can practice on the ice is when small seasonal pop-up rinks appear during the Christmas season, but even these rinks are a quarter of the size needed for ice hockey.

I spoke to IIHA President Aaron Guli this week, he told me they are basically homeless.

“Ice hockey has been here in Ireland for 40 years for the Irish Ice Hockey Association proper, our 25th anniversary is this year. So we’ve been around for a long time.

“Ice hockey is one of the most practiced sports in the world. I believe there are more than 70 countries worldwide to practice the sport, and we are one of only three in Europe that do not have an ice rink.”

Aaron says that is a huge stumbling block for Irish players of the sport, adding that it is extremely frustrating.

“Out of the more than 40 years I’ve mentioned, only four of those years have we actually had an ice rink, which is the Dundalk Ice Dome, which was open from about 2006 to 2010.

“That’s the only time we’ve had a full-size ice cream factory in this country.

“For our adult teams we have to travel to Belfast to see the Dundonald Ice Bowl, and they offer us one ice slot per week which is Saturdays from 10:15pm to 11:30pm.

“With the eight adult teams we have at the moment, there’s really no time to train, so it’s just games, so they play about once a month.

“One of our teams Kilkenny Storm when they play don’t come home until 3:30am, it’s quite ridiculous in the year 2021 that all winter sports, not just ice hockey, have to literally leave the borders of Ireland to participate in their sport. I think that’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Aaron says they’ve been in talks with Sport Ireland and the National Sports Campus to have an ice rink built on the Abbotstown site, but he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.

This is despite the Irish Ice Hockey Association having the financial backing of private investors to build a state-of-the-art ice rink. What they don’t have is the land.

‘Of course I’ve been with them for years. And for a long time they just didn’t want to hear it.

“I know that the Olympic Federation supports winter sports in this country in particular and Sport Ireland has come to look into it.

“They have their big master plan for the whole site and they’re looking to build an ice rink.

“They are doing a feasibility study.

“But again, two things – at best they would decide to go with an ice rink, probably 10 years, that’s the pace they work at and I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, that’s just the way they to be.

“That’s way too long and secondly, if you look at our northern neighbors – two ice rinks there. Tthe one in Dundonald, the one we use, Lisbon Castle Ray County Council has given the green light to, I think a £20-25 million project to build a brand new one next door.”

He went on to say that even some of the poorer countries in the world are way ahead of us when it comes to ice hockey.

“You look at third world countries that have ice rinks, Nepal, Mongolia, Thailand, the Philippines, Iran, the list is endless, I could go on.

“These are all things we would look at and we would be sure these are third world countries but sure they have an ice rink, yet we are left here with Sport Ireland scratching their heads asking if it is feasible.

I asked Aaron if Sport Ireland’s reluctance to continue developing an ice rink is partly due to the fact that the number of ice hockey participants in Ireland is quite low.

“Indeed they have said that many times, they look at your entry numbers, and my counter argument is, take the FAI – to overlook their problems of being pumped 10s and 10s out of millions every year. But if you were to tell them you can only play on a field of five sideways for two months a year, see what their participation numbers are. ”

Aaron believes that with the right facilities available, those attendance rates will increase. He also explained, when asked, what the alternative way is for players to practice when they are not on the ice.

“Mainly in line hockey. There is an All Island league, so most players will use it to at least keep up their skills that can translate to ice hockey.

“For the kids, they get to use those little pop-up rings that come out at Christmas, but that’s about two months and those rinks are at best about a quarter to a third the size of a full ice rink, so it’s only real. beneficial for children and not for adults.”

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to host a Nordic ice hockey game in Ireland. Oh wait… we don’t have an ice rink. Delete it like that. #IceForIreland https://t.co/18IKyJ1Qam — Irish Ice Hockey Association (@IIHA) June 2, 2021

Aaron says their ultimate goal here is to develop a professional Irish ice hockey team like we see in Belfast with the Giants.

“We are working on that. I’ve talked to some major investment groups that are very interested in building a mid-range arena, about 5000 seats, but yes the primary tenant would be predominantly a professional team like the Belfast giants because, you know, professional teams.

“They build interest, especially with children. And that is one of the avenues of our strategy, to do that as well as to build a winter sports center so that all winter sports enthusiasts have a home of their own.

“Then you will definitely see an increase in participation.

“Anything is possible. I mean Denmark and Slovenia, same population, same geography.

“They are at the top of hockey because they invest in sport and their kids are generally all knowledgeable when it comes to sport so my goal would be to see Ireland get a professional team and build its base .

“Then it goes up the ladder to World Championships and it would definitely be my dream to see Ireland one day trying to compete for the place in the Olympics.”

