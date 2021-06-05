The Greatest British Sportsman You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

ANDY Murray, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Bobby Moore, Steve Redgrave, Mo Farah, Virginia Wade, Sally Gunnell, Jessica Ennis-Hill.

A collection of Britain’s most successful and famous sports stars. And yet, while they all excelled in their particular fields, they would undoubtedly fail miserably if they set foot on another turf or in another arena.

So while you could throw all of the above, and more, into the debate when it comes to crowning Britain’s greatest sportsman/woman ever, that accolade should certainly be given to someone who truly shone in abundance. to disciplines.

Max Woosnam can count on his many sporting successes by winning gold and silver medals in tennis at the Olympic Games, as captain of the Davis Cup team and winning the doubles tournament at Wimbledon; he played football for Manchester City and managed them as an amateur, and also led England; he earned a century with Lord while still a schoolboy and even compiled a maximum of 147 break in snooker. He was also a scratch golfer. And for the record, he once beat Hollywood hero Charlie Chaplin in a game of table tennis, using only a butter knife.

So why have most of us probably never heard of Max Woosnam? It’s strange, especially since he grew up in Powys.

Woosnam was born in Liverpool on September 6, 1892 to Maxwell Woosnam, a clergyman who served as Canon of Chester and Archdeacon of Macclesfield, and Mary Seeley. Max was born into a family of landed gentry, with the Woosnam family associated with the Cefnllysgwynne estate, near Builth Wells. Young Max reportedly spent most of his childhood in Aberhafesp, just outside Newtown, before attending boarding school in Hampshire, first at Horris Hill and then Winchester College and finally Cambridge.

He led the golf and cricket teams at Winchester, while also playing squash. His best hour at college came at Lord’s, arguably the most legendary cricket ground in the world, scoring 144 not out for the Public Schools XI against Marylebone Cricket Club.

After enrolling in Cambridge in 1911, he embarked on a famous tennis career, representing the prestigious institution of cricket and football. Woosnam’s football talent was immediately recognized and he was elected Cambridge captain. He was so good that in the summer of 1913 he was invited to join Corinthians FC, a well-known London football club, on their tour to Brazil, where he scored the team’s opening goal.

He was beginning to make a name for himself as a superb -back, so it was no surprise when he was asked to play for London giants Chelsea in early 1914. He played just three games before returning to Corinthians and beckoning another tour to Brazil. However, while Woosnam was still at sea, the British declared war on Germany and returned to fight as part of the Montgomeryshire Yeomanry in World War I, fighting in the failed Gallipoli Campaign between 1915-1916, where it is estimated that about 21 00 British troops were killed.

Woosnam was then sent to the trenches in France, where he fought alongside the famous poet Siegfried Sassoon. Both men received awards for bravery.

After the war, Woosnam returned to the sports arena, where glory followed. In 1919, he began playing as an amateur in Manchester City’s midfield, working under their manager Ernest Mangnall, who had previously brought fierce Manchester rivals United to their first-ever trophy, the First Division title, in 1908.

Noel Turnbull and Max Woosnam (r), from Great Britain, gold medalists in the men’s doubles at the 1920 Olympics in Belgium

Noel Turnbull and Max Woosnam, from Great Britain, gold medalists in men’s doubles at the 1920 Olympics

The idea of ​​getting paid to play as a pro seemed “vulgar” to Woosnam, who was one of the many of his era who participated out of sheer love of sport, with no financial gain. That made it all the more fascinating when he was named captain of the city at the behest of his more famous and illustrious, professional teammates. Initially, he only played home games due to work commitments, but when City, without Woosnam, suffered a shocking 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Leicester City, some supporters blamed Woosnam’s employers, Crossley Brothers. As a result, the engineering firm instructed Woosnam not to miss another match. As captain, he led the team to second place in the 1920/21 Championship, finishing five points behind champions Burnley.

In 1920 Woosnam stormed the Word tennis stage. At the Olympics in Antwerp, he won gold in men’s doubles with his partner Noel Turnbull, while Woosnam won silver in mixed doubles with Kathleen McKane.

The following year, he teamed up with Randolph Lycett to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles title and also captained the British Davis Cup team that competed in America.

It was during this trip to America that the famous match with the iconic American actor Chaplin took place.

He beat Chaplin at a game of tennis and is said to have beaten him at table tennis – despite using a butter knife instead of a bat. The pair apparently hated each other immediately because Woosnam wasn’t keen on Chaplin’s ego.

In 1922, Woosnam resumed his football career and received his only English cap when he skipped his country to a 1-0 win against Wales at Anfield.

The following year, he captained City in their first-ever Maine Road game at the official opening, in the presence of the mayor.

Sadly, 1923 was also the year Woosnam’s career began to burn out after suffering a broken leg, an injury that would have a lasting effect on the rest of his career and lead to his eventual retirement a few years later.

He later worked for ICI, a chemical industry giant, and became a member of its board of directors until his death on July 14, 1965, caused by respiratory problems, possibly leading to a life of heavy smoking.

He was married twice – first to Edith Adelaide Johnston in 1917 with whom he had daughters Penny and Denise and then to Dorothy Perrin in 1940 after Edith died in 1939 – and it is only in his family life that the smallest shadow is cast on the legacy from Woosnam.

While interviewed for Woosnam’s biography, “All Round Genius – The Unknown Story of Britain’s Greatest Sportsman,” by Mick Collins, daughter Penny described her father as an “imperfect hero.”

She said of Woosnam: “He was never really Max the father, but Max the sportsman”. Denise added: “Even later in life, sport often took him away from home. Golf, snooker, squash and social tennis took up every out-of-office moment. The sad truth is that I never really felt like I knew him.”

Yet it was not said that they were angry. They, like everyone else, adored him.

While he may not be nearly as well known or as famous as those who have come after him, it cannot be denied that Max Woosnam holds a place in history as one of Britain’s greatest but forgotten heroes.