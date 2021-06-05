Yorkshire v Sussex, Glamorgan v Lancs and more: county cricket live! | Sport

The shorts back for day two at Headingley, a far cry from the snow that greeted us eight weeks ago today when Yorkshire met Glamorgan in the season opener. I think I wore three sweaters that day and two coats inside!

Tanya, I seem to recall, even went for lunch and took orders for hot water bottles from the local B&M Bargains of Poundland. Anyway, my apologies for the early digression.

Here, yesterday, was a day to remember when Sussexs debutant Dan Ibrahim became the youngest player to score fifty in championship history, aged 16 and 299 days. He really looked the part in front of a crowd of nearly 2000 people. His composure really stood out before hitting with his medium pacers as Yorkshire slipped to 95-2 in response to 313.

Unfortunately things got much harder for the young buck and his mates as Dawid Malan and Gary Ballance shared an unbroken 177 and will resume this morning looking for a young attack on the ropes of 272-2. Malan (103) spawned a serene century in the daytime final and Ballance has 74.

If Yorkshire can take the win, it will likely put them within a handful of points back from Group Three leaders Lancashire, who are heading for defeat in a rather remarkable game at Glamorgan.

On what Alex Davies has described as a subpar pitch, Glamorgan is 137-3 and needs 50 more to win with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten at 32. The only remaining unbeaten record in county cricket this summer looks set to disappear. Mind you, take Marnus out right away this morning and it could be different.

Given the weather up north, I was absolutely stunned to see no play in the Test at Lords yesterday and also Canterbury and Chelmsford in the Championship. When play resumes, Northamptonshire will be 362-5 against Kent in the other Group Three match and Notts will be 248-6 against Essex in Group One’s head-of-the-table clash.

Worcestershire has it all in Group One at New Road against a rising Durham; 151 behind with seven wickets and Jake Libby 51 not out.

The same goes for Derbyshire at the County Ground against Warwickshire. The Bears, 132-7 in their second innings, lead by 285. Derby will need the highest score of the game to claim victory.

In group two at Taunton it is relatively even between Somerset (360) and Hampshire (285-7). I’d rather be Somerset, but Hampshire has Lewis McManus unbeaten at 91, chasing his second career a hundred.

Gloucestershires’ popular and profitable start to the season is in danger of coming to a shaky end. They were beaten by Surrey last week and are on their way to a second loss at Leicestershire. The second time they are 5-1, trailing 281, with Leicestershire still to bat.

Elsewhere, a trio of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games are taking place. I’ll be keeping a close eye on Northern Diamonds’ game against Sunrisers at Fenners. I covered the Diamonds win against Lightning at Kibworth on Monday, a low scoring thriller. I didn’t have much faith in the sunny forecast, didn’t bother with sunscreen and looked like Jerry the Berry from Phoenix Nights. Eek!

All England players, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, etc. will be available again before signing up for testing service before they face India on June 16 in Bristol. South East Stars also face Western Storm at the Oval, and it’s Southern Vipers against Central Sparks at Hove in a clash between the only two unbeaten teams to date.