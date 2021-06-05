Holland Christian Tennis sends three to semi-finals





HOLLAND Three Dutch Christian tennis players earned places in Saturday’s semifinals with their start of the Division 3 state tournament on Friday in the Netherlands. Maggie Shoemaker at number 2 singles, Marissa Baker at number 3 singles and Bria Lampen at number 4 singles all made it to the semifinals with two wins on Friday. The Maroons scored 13 points in the tournament and are in a tie for fifth place. Hamilton scored six. Shoemaker defeated Chelsea’s Sierra Martinez-Kratz 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Baker defeated Grand Rapids Christians Natalie Poortenga 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Lampen defeated St. Johns Isabel Thelen 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. At number 1 in singles, Holland Christians Hope Rhoades won her first round match in three sets before losing in the quarterfinals. At No. 1 doubles, Holland Christians defeated Sophie Mulder-Kayla VandenBerg Armada 6-1, 6-2 before falling to Grand Rapids Christian 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. At number 3 doubles, Larissa Bol-Lilly DeVries defeated Milan 6-1, 6-2 before falling to Chelsea 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Hamilton finished the tournament with six points. Olivia Visscher reached the quarterfinals in number 4 singles, as did the number 2 doubles team of Ellary Haverdink and Brea Hoeve, beating Carleton Airport 6-1, 6-0. Josie VanderZwaag defeated Marysvilles Alivia DeSnyder 6-1, 6-0 on number 3 basehits, then lost in three sets to Detroit Country Days Nicolette Karoub, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0. Hamiltons Brook Chambers-Dani Wiersma defeated Sturgis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round before losing to Detroit Country Day 6-1, 6-0. Please contact Sports Editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos