YOUNG: Compassion for the most tormented hockey fans | Local sports

Red Sox fans of a certain age will argue that they had it much worse. Old-time Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans can also argue for being a sports fandom that has been hungry for a championship for far too long.
But in the end, the Red Sox (after 86 years, in 2004), the White Sox (after 78 years, in 2005) and the Cubs (after 108 years, in 2016) all finally got a taste of the champagne after decades of near misses and love sickness.
There are still dozens of professional teams that come to mind because they still keep their fans waiting, including MLB’s Texas Rangers (zero titles in 59 seasons), San Diego Padres (zero in 52), and Cleveland Browns (none since 1948); the NFL’s Browns, Lions, Chargers, Falcons, Vikings and Bengals, none of whom have won a Super Bowl in the 55-year history of the big game; and the NBA’s Cavaliers, Nuggets, Pacers, and Suns all without an NBA championship in their teams’ history, each going back at least 45 seasons.
However, there is currently one NHL franchise that really takes the cake when it comes to tormenting its huge and devoted fan base. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Toronto Maple Leafs.
An Original Six team that began playing as the Arenas in 1917 and won the championship in its first season, then won another as the St. Pats four seasons later, the team became permanent the Maple Leafs in 1927.
As the Leafs, playing in Canada’s most populous city, the team was embraced by the hockey-crazed metropolis and enjoyed huge success, eventually winning 11 Stanley Cups between 1931 and 1967, with a total of 13 franchises taking second place, only for the hated Montreal Canadiens. , who have won 25, though none since 1993.
The Maple Leafs had a few mini dynasties. They also won four Stanley Cups in a five-year span in the 1940s, and another four in a six-year span in the 1960s, culminating in the Cup won in the spring of 1967 when third place in the regular season surprising through the three rounds of playoffs, winning 12 games and losing just four en route to the franchise’s 13th championship.
Little did Leafs fans know, but that, as they say, was that.
Because the team hasn’t added a championship flag since then, which is 54 seasons (53 if you don’t count the 2004 lockout season).
Oh, boo-hoo, you could say it was a bit of a championship drought, but our team would have killed to see so many banners hanging in the rafters of the home arena.
Well, I’m here to tell you that it’s not just the 54-season absence of championships in this hockey-crazy city; it’s how the team has tortured its fan base, especially over the past 17 seasons.
Let’s make two things clear: no Maple Leafs fan under 60 has likely seen a Toronto player skate the ice with the Stanley Cup, and Toronto is the only one of the Original Six teams not to have won a cup since the expansion of the NHL. in 1967, when six more teams were added to the league, doubling the total to 12. So each of Toronto’s hockey championships was won when the entire league consisted of just five other teams.
Let’s rewind to the spring of 2004, before the cancellation of the 2004-05 season. The Maple Leafs qualified for the postseason for the sixth season in a row, having reached the conference finals twice in that period, but lost to Buffalo and Carolina, respectively. In 2004, after skating 45-24-10-3 during the regular season, the Leafs skated past Ottawa in the first round before bowing to the Flyers in the conference semifinals.
Oh well, wait until next year, blah blah, said Toronto hockey fans.
But 17 seasons later, the Maple Leafs have not won a single playoff series since.
Part of the reason for that futility was the fact that Toronto missed playoffs in 10 of the next 11 seasons, but that doesn’t begin to explain the past five seasons. Year after year, Toronto qualified for the postseason, but was eliminated in the first round.
In 2017, Toronto led 2-1 in the series against Washington, but lost three in a row, an odd run, admittedly, as all six games went into overtime and all six games were decided by one goal.
In 2018, the Leafs fell 3-1 behind the Bruins in games before rallying for two straight wins to tie the series; in Game 7, Toronto was stuck, 7-4.
In a rematch in 2019, Toronto led the series 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but still managed to lose the last two games, falling in seven games for Boston for the second season in a row.
In 2020, in the pandemic bubble at their home courts for all five games, the Leafs lost to Columbus in their first best-of-five series.
But this past season surpassed them all.
Playing in the reconfigured North Division with all seven Canadian teams raising their horns throughout the regular season, Toronto dominated the season, winning 35-14-7 and the first two rounds of the playoffs. In the opening round, they faced off against the Canadiens in fourth place, who were only 24-21-11 during the season, finishing a staggering 18 points behind the Leafs in the standings. After dropping the opener for the Habs in Toronto, the Leafs racked up three consecutive dominant wins, beating Montreal 11-2 to rise 3-1 in the series, returning home to finish the series presumably without incident. to finish and wait for second-place Oilers or third-place Jets in the next round.
You can probably guess what happened next.
Leafs goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who had gone 17-3-2 during the regular season with a minuscule 2.15 GAA, dropped back-to-back overtime decisions to tie the series at 3-3, and the Leafs looked out of place for now. Game 7 and scored only a last-minute tie in the eventual 3-1 loss.
It is worth noting that Toronto’s second best player John Tavares left with a concussion during Game 1 of the series and did not return, but star Auston Matthews, who scored 41 goals and 66 points in 52 regular season games, had just one goal and four assists in the series, while teammate Mitch Marner (20-4767 during the season) recorded just four assists in total and was now goalless for his last 18 games after the season.
That’s just the last five seasons. Who can forget the 2013 first-round playoff series between the Bruins and Leafs, when Toronto had fought back from a 3-1 series deficit to tie the series, forcing a decisive seventh game at the Garden on May 13. had to be enforced? 4-1 with just 11 minutes left in the third period, the Leafs conceded three consecutive goals against Boston, including a pair 31 seconds apart late in the game. Of course, the Bruins scored six minutes into OT to advance.
In total, the Leafs have played in eight consecutive postseason games in which they eliminated their opponents, losing all eight. To put this into perspective, the ridiculous Buffalo Sabers have risen four times in the NHL playoffs since the Maple Leafs last did, in 2004.
For a city whose hockey team means everything to its very sports-crazed fabric, such a run of futility and suffocation must be maddening at the most inopportune moments. And while it’s still comforting to see 13 Stanley Cup banners hanging in the rafters of the Scotiabank Arena, it’s still 54 long, dusty seasons since the last one was lifted.