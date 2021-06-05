Connect with us

Petra Ecclestone and fiancé Sam Palmer out for dinner in West Hollywood

Petra Ecclestone shows off her toned abs in a black crop top and ripped jeans as she and fiancé Sam Palmer dine out at Craigs in West Hollywood

By Kristy Johnson For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

They held an extravagant party last month to mark his 38th birthday.

And Petra Ecclestone and fiancé Sam Palmer seemed relaxed as they dined out Friday at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood.

The model and heiress, 32, teased her toned abs in an all-black ensemble consisting of a designer Celine T-shirt, ripped jeans and open-toe mesh heels.

Stylish: Petra Ecclestone, 32, teased her abs in a black midriff and ripped jeans as she and fiancé Sam Palmer dined out at Craigs in West Hollywood on Friday (pictured)

Petra further adorned with a leather jacket, Prada handbag and gold jewelry as she enjoyed dinner with her husband-to-be.

Her blonde locks fell in loose waves and her striking features were enhanced with bold eyebrows, false eyelashes and a glossy pink lipstick.

Staying close to Petra was fianc Sam, who cut a cool and casual figure in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and lively Nike sneakers.

Details: The model and heiress looked sensational in the all-black ensemble, which included open-toe mesh heels, a leather jacket and a Prada handbag

Details: The model and heiress looked sensational in the all-black ensemble, which included open-toe mesh heels, a leather jacket and a Prada handbag

Gorgeous: Petra's blonde locks fell in waves down her shoulders and her makeup was ultra glamorous, consisting of bold brows, false lashes and a shimmery pink lipstick

Gorgeous: Petra’s blonde locks fell in waves down her shoulders and her makeup was ultra glamorous, consisting of bold brows, false lashes and a shimmery pink lipstick

Star couple: Close to Petra remained fiancee Sam (right), who cut a cool and casual figure in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and vibrant Nike sneakers

Star couple: Close to Petra remained fiancee Sam (right), who cut a cool and casual figure in a white T-shirt, ripped jeans and vibrant Nike sneakers

The 38-year-old, who has built a successful recruiting company for the A-list in Tinseltown, was the master every inch and closed the car door for Petra.

Last month, the couple celebrated Sam’s 38th birthday with friends and family, including Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland.

Tamara, 36, and her property developer husband, 40, posed as part of a group photo during thisThe extravagant birthday celebrations Jay posted on his Instagram.

Out and about: The 38-year-old businessman led the way as they headed for the celebrity hot spot

On the road: 38-year-old businessman led the way as they headed to the hotspot hotspot

Famous Ties: Sam has built a successful recruiting firm for the A-list in Tinseltown

Famous connections: Sam has built a successful recruiting firm for the A-list in Tinseltown

Chivalrous: Every inch the lord, Sam closed the car door for Petra

Chivalrous: Every inch the lord, Sam closed the car door for Petra

Extravagant bash: Last month, the couple celebrated Sam's 38th birthday with friends and family, including Petra's sister Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland

Extravagant bash: Last month, the couple celebrated Sam’s 38th birthday with friends and family, including Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland

Jay captioned the snap: ‘Nice day with the LA crew for @sampalmerofficial birthday.’

Sam also shared photos and videos from the day and posted an adorable selfie with Petra.

He later gushed about his wife-to-be in an Instagram post, writing: ‘Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you’

The party took place in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and included an extravagant table with potted plants, a cotton candy machine and a West Ham United birthday cake.

There was entertainment for guests in the form of a photo booth and table tennis matches, as well as a bouncy castle for children.

Parties: Tamara, 36, and her property developer husband (both pictured), 40, enjoyed the lavish party that included a cotton candy machine, photo booth, table tennis matches and a West Ham United birthday cake

Parties: Tamara, 36, and her property developer husband (both pictured), 40, enjoyed the lavish party that included a cotton candy machine, photo booth, table tennis matches and a West Ham United birthday cake

Smitten: Sam posted this adorable selfie with Petra. He later gushed about his wife-to-be in an Instagram post, writing: 'Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you'

Smitten: Sam posted this adorable selfie with Petra. He later gushed about his wife-to-be in an Instagram post, writing: ‘Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you’

