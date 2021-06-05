hawks vs. 76ers – Game Preview – June 6, 2021





Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference in regular season) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:00 PM EDT LINE: 76ers -2.5; top/bottom is 220.5 EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: 76ers Host First Series Matchup BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks to start the second round of the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia went 2-1 against Atlanta in the regular season. The 76ers won the final game of the regular season 126-104 on April 30. Dwight Howard scored 19 points to lead Philadelphia to victory and Trae Young scored 32 points in the loss to Atlanta. The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 25-8 against opponents under .500. The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 47.8 points per game under the leadership of Clint Capela with an average of 13.1. TOP PERFORMANCE: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 6.9 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Tobias Harris has averaged 20 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 43.1% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia. Capela leads the Hawks with 14.3 rebounds and a 15.2 point average. Averaging 27.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, Young shoots 45.7% over the last 10 games for Atlanta. DURING THE PLAYOFFS: 76ers: Average 124 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents average 110 points on 45.8% shooting. Hawks: Average 104 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents average 97 points on 39.8% shooting. Injuries: 76ers: Joel Embiid: Day to Day (Knee). Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Write data and data from Sports radar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos