Viroqua tennis in the middle of a special season





Ken Kosirowski Posted: Despite a record .500 in 2019, Viroqua's boys tennis had high hopes for the spring of 2020, with three talented seniors and a deep youth class. Sure, that special season didn't get a chance, but a year later, those juniors who are now seniors are making sure they get a chance to be on top. This six-man senior class has led Viroqua to a 7-0 record in Coulee Conference game, and the team won nearly every flight in the third-ever Coulee Conference tournament this week. It's safe to say they're on a roll, and it started with the three doubles teams, all made up of the seniors, including top duo Ben Gillen and Eric Jerde. They first paired up this spring and after dropping their first two matches, they've won everything ever since. But to make this Viroqua team dominant all the time, the seniors used their preseason to recruit. "Since this spring is the last season, you should just pull out a bunch of friends," Gillen said. "There were a few insecurities with guys coming out, but we really have a lot of good athletes coming out and that's made our team a lot better." "I think some of us were on the team that was our plan, to go unbeaten in the conference," Jerde said. "It wasn't a given, but there were certainly high hopes for it." They even surprised themselves with how well the teammates they brought in have built a complete team. Dustin Kenyon, Dalton Buros and Ben Kane have solidified the singles spots. Coach Layne Hanson is confident that this team can forward a lot to sections, although their subsection presents an interesting challenge. "We have many teams in our subsection that are not known to us. We have a lot of Madison schools there, so we'll see how that works out," Hanson said. "But this has been a special group. They are attached to each other, they work really hard, they push each other." Viroqua is set to host subsectionals on Monday mornings. Gillen and Jerde and Dustin Kenyon only need to win once to advance to sectionals, while the other flights must finish in the top two.







