Table tennis: Romain Lejeune leaves Dieppe for a new challenge

It is a page that turns within the Dieppe UC . table tennis section.
Though he is still young, Romain Lejeune was “part of the furniture” ten years with the local club.
His departure corresponds to a choice as sporty as it is professional, but he will always be welcome in the Max-Bozon room.
Romain Lejeune discovered table tennis at Le Duc when he was 13 years old.
He then accompanied Axel Bioux (still a player at the club) to an open day.
His first trainers were Cédric Morel, Eric Féron and the late Philippe Leroux.
He will then work and progress with Laurent Thomyre and then Cristian Dorcescu, but also in contact with Guillaume Marais in Bois-Guillaume.
From department 3 to National 3
During the last ten years at the Dieppe club, he has known all levels, from departmental 3 to national 3 through the different regional divisions and the Prénationale.
Each time he quickly adapted to become an essential part of the pennant team.
He therefore logically contributed to achieving the R3 and R1 titles and also: the historic rise at the national level.
At the individual level, Romain Lejeune was notably champion of Seine-Maritime and Normandy, while in his second year of training he won his ticket for the French Championships with a Top 16 at stake.
He will also participate twice in the national meeting.
He honored his colors and also won three tables at the national tournament in Dieppe, but also one at the renowned tournament in Saint-Pierre-lès-Elbeuf.
After his newfound professional life, he was unable to play on the Duke’s pennant team two seasons ago (the last time the Championships could come to an end).
However, he then decided to join the reserve to help it reach the highest regional level.
This time, he chose to take the plunge.
are less and less present in Dieppe, Romain Lejeune will therefore use the colors of SPO Rouen . to wear, where he will meet Antoine Lesueur, for a new and very interesting sporting challenge.
So it’s a way that could make it a numbered future.
With this departure it is still UC Dieppe’s education policy in the spotlight.
Always exemplary
In addition, President Pascal Cavecin would like to underline the exemplary behavior of Romain Lejeune in leaving his training club who will remain his club at heart:
Before making his decision, he wanted to meet me to find out more about the Duke’s future sports situation and I take that as a sign of intelligence. In addition, given the recent demobilization of some senior players, he started a video meeting with those involved. Ultimately, this created awareness among everyone and thus for the future of the club. I am grateful to Romain for that and he will always be welcome at Dieppe UC table tennis where he has had wonderful years and wonderful emotions.
After such a tribute, it is clear that we will see Romaine Lejeune again in Dieppe and in the table tennis hall.
