Jaydev Shah can represent SCA in BCCI meetings, Ombudsman arranges | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Days before his term expires (June 7), BCCI ombudsman DK Jain appears to be springing into action. While earlier this week he found the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Rupa Gurunath guilty of conflict of interest, Jain acquitted the chairman of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), Jaydev Shah, of a similar charge.

In a ruling that should be music to the ears of many in the council, Jain on Saturday dismissed a complaint by Sanjeev Gupta that Jaydev Shah cannot represent the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) in BCCI meetings, as he is also the chairman of the SCA is.

Sanjeev Gupta, a lifelong member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), had complained to Jain on January 4 that Shah had violated Rule 38(4) of the BCCI Constitution on Conflicts of Interest because he was the chairman and representative of the SCA was. at the same time in the BCCI meetings, urging him to give up one post.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the Ombudsman sent notices to the BCCI and Shah, both refuting the allegation, with the BCCI specifically saying that such a situation does not fall within the scope of Rule 34(4) on conflict of interest. Shah emphasized that he was not an office holder in the BCCI, nor was he on the Apex Council, “and therefore cannot be said to be on the board, management or employment of the BCCI.”

Both sides appeared before a virtual hearing on March 15, at which Shah and the BCCI were represented by their lawyers, with Shah ruling in his injunction (a copy is with TOI) that: “A conflict of interest case cannot ipso facto be established on the basis of mere fact that a person holds two functions under Article 38(4) of the BCCI Rules, unless there is an actual or potential possibility of favoritism, lack of objectivity, bias, advantages, etc. as referred to in Rule (A) (g ) of the BCCI rules.

Therefore, based on a harmonious construction of all relevant BCCI and SCA rules, the Ethics Officer believes that, by virtue of the respondent’s (Jaydev Shah) appointment as the SCA’s representative to the BCCI and by the position of the chairman of SCA, a conflict of interest case as defined in the BCCI rules has not been raised against him.”

“As a result, the complaint is dismissed without any merit,” he concluded.







