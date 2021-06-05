Former Tulane tennis player Dominik Koepfer takes on Roger Federer in the third round of the French Open | Tulane





Dominik Koepfer wasn’t sure who his next opponent would be when he defeated Taylor Fritz in the second round of the French Open on Thursday. Speaking to the media, the former Tulane star knew only that he would play a grand slam champion and there was a chance it would be against one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Koepfer waited for the winner of the match between Roger Federer and 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic, who was still playing. Federer won and gave Koepfer the chance to shock the tennis world on Saturday in his third round match against the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel. Born in Germany, Koepfer is never intimidated. “It’s obviously going to be a big moment to walk out there and play one of these guys,” Koepfert said. “But I’ve been on the ATP Tour for maybe two years now, playing the bigger tournaments for the second time, and I’m starting to feel like I belong here and I’m starting to believe in myself. And of course results come when you keep believing and keep pushing.” Koepfer, who was the No. 1 player in college tennis for most of his senior year at Tulane in 2016, marks the second time he has made it past the second round of a grand slam. He reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2019. This one is special because of who he will play against. “Yeah, I mean, he’s so cunning,” Koepfer said. “He’s so talented. It’s great to watch him play. He’s different from all the other players… I don’t want to play against him alone, I want to give him a fight and maybe win somehow .” Despite all of Federer’s grand slam success, he has only won the French Open once. That was in 2009. Federer is the number 8 of this year’s tournament. The frontrunner is Novak Djokovic, who defeated Koepfer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Italian Open last September. “I think it’s good to know that I’ve played against Djokovic before and that I played a close match with him,” Koepfer said. “So that kind of takes away from the anxiety and the nervousness.” The winner will advance to the second week of play at Roland Garros to play the winner of Saturday’s match between Soon Woo Kwon and No. 9 Matteo Berrettini. But for Koepfer, it comes first: a chance to face a legend. “I’ve never played with him, I’ve never practiced with him,” Koepfer said. “I’m excited to be in the third round, and yes, I’m confident, and yes, I hope I can give him trouble and try to get to the round of 16 again.” Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission







