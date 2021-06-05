Tynan of Eagles elected MVP of AHL | TheAHL.com





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that forward TJ Tynan of the Colorado Eagles has been declared the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as AHL’s most valuable player for the 2020-21 season. The award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 28 active cities. Tynan earned 35 points in 27 games for the Eagles in 2020-21, averaging 1.30 points per game, finishing first among all AHL skaters who played at least half of their team’s games . Tynan finished second in the league with 27 assists, his third consecutive top-3 finish and registered assists in eight consecutive games from March 12 to April 11 and nine consecutive from April 14 to May 9, the two longest such streaks in the league. this season. Tynan, who was named team captain ahead of the Eagles home opener on February 24, added one goal and two assists in two postseason games for Colorado. Born in Orland Park, Illinois, Tynan has played 436 AHL games in seven pro seasons and scored a total of 71 goals and 277 assists for 348 points, the most in the league since the start of the 2014-15 season. The three-time AHL All-Star won a Calder Cup Championship with Lake Erie in 2016 and reached the final with Chicago in 2019, amassing 24 points in 44 AHL playoff games. Tynan was a third-round selection by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft and has skated in 19 NHL career games with the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, providing one assist. The AHL Most Valuable Player award pays tribute to the late Les Cunningham, a member of the AHL Hall of Fame who was a five-time All-Star league and three-time Calder Cup champion with the Cleveland Barons. Past winners of the award include Carl Liscombe (1948, 49), Johnny Bower (1956, 57, 58), Fred Glover (1960, 62, 64), Mike Nykoluk (1967), Gilles Villemure (1969, 70), Doug Gibson (1975, 77), Pelle Lindbergh (1981), Paul Gardner (1985, 86), Tim Tookey (1987), Jody Gage (1988), John Anderson (1992), Don Biggs (1993), Derek Armstrong (2001), Jason Spezza (2005), Keith Aucoin (2010), Cory Conacher (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Travis Morin (2014), Chris Bourque (2016), Kenny Agostino (2017), Phil Varone (2018), Daniel Carr (2019) and Gerry Mayhew (2020). The American Hockey League, in operation since 1936, remains the primary development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players who participate in the NHL are AHL graduates, and over the years, the American Hockey League has had more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

