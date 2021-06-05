Find out how the cast of Wagle Ki Duniya spends time after packing





The Wagle Ki Duniya cast certainly knows how to stay relaxed after the stress of long shoots and despite the fear of shooting amid Covid protocol. “After packing is when we all get together for house, badminton or table tennis, and sometimes catch up for a game of pool. We also often have many musical sessions, sometimes we land in Sumeet’s room because he has a harmonium and we enjoy singing together. These game nights have definitely strengthened our bond.” says Pariva Pranati who plays Vandana Wagle in the show. Sumeet Raghavan says, “Considering social distancing and following all standards, we indulge in fun games after packing. We have nice facilities close by, there is even a field to play cricket. We enjoy ourselves to the fullest, yelling and screaming for fun rather than playing the game really fair.” “The entire cast and crew, including myself, bond over badminton, table tennis and other sports on the sets. It has helped us to stay physically fit and has also made us spend more time together and have fun. It really is a stress buster. As a badminton player, I enjoy taking charge, while my on-screen brother, Sheehan Kapahi, enjoys winning a game of table tennis. We both like to cycle at night. Most evenings we are so engrossed in playing games that we sometimes miss our dinner!” says Chinmayee, about working on the show.

