Sports
Aaron Boone Gives Bland Apology After Yankees Burned Again By Doubles
Yankees manager Aaron Boone dug deep into his pocket Friday night with Santa-sized apologies after his offense was again abusive in a ho-hum 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.
Before the skipper claimed that his ballclub had many good at bats on a night when 15 of their 27 outs were strikeouts, he learned that Achilles was mentioned for another season during HIS Zoom Q&A after the game. two-runs-or-less evening, which made 10 in the last 15 games and 23 out of 58 for the season, including reminiscent of doubles.
These two increased the overall Yankees season to 54, tying the Astros in the majors for the most part.
Take beans?
I remember growing up, often the best right-handed slugger led the league by hitting doubles, Boone said. I remember Jim Rice always leading the league hitting doubles. It’s part of the reality of usually the better teams. We need to become that attacker that we can be, but usually the better teams will score higher in doubles because they hit the ball harder and there are more people on the bases.
So maybe you’re going to ask me that question even if we get this thing rolling.
Boone was right about that: Rice led the AL in DP grounders four times in the 1980s when he was a Red Sox slugger heading for Cooperstown. But he was wrong on his other point, at least when it comes to the Yankees, who are usually one of the better teams.
For example, the Yanks made the playoffs in each of Boones’ first three seasons as manager, but finished in a tie for 15th place for most double-play groundballs in 2019, a tie for 21st in 2018 when they won 103 games and won a single game. tied for 19th place in 2017 when they won 100.
In fact, the Yanks are no longer in the top 10 for most DP groundballs since 2011, when their 136 in 162 games took seventh place out of 30 clubs.
With Boston leading 3-0 in the first on Friday night, Aaron Judge rolled in a 4-6-3 DP with two up and no one out in the bottom of the inning and the Yankees didn’t score. Giancarlo Stanton also hit in a round-the-horn 5-4-3 twin-killing in the sixth just before the Yanks scored twice to dent the Red Soxs 5-zip lead.
Here’s a point Boone started to make that does make sense:
When you have some chances like we’ve had and you usually have guys with not much speed hitting the ball hard when it’s on the ground
Sure, the Yankees don’t have much speed. Their 13 stolen bases are tied for least in the league. They don’t run the bases well either. But they are good at making two outs with one swing!
The Yankees’ biggest culprits this season are their two, three and four hitters: Judge, Stanton and Gio Urshela with seven each.
In Friday’s games, the Yanks collected eight basehits with all of their strikeouts, leading to Boone delivering another of his broken-record reactions.
We just have to keep building on some small successes we had and hopefully break through here, he said.
YANKEES DP GROUNDBALLS SINCE 2010
2020: 54 DP in 56 games, T-29th in MLB
2019: 113 DP in 162, T-15th in MLB
2018: 107 DP in 162 games, T-21st in MLB
2017: 119 DP in 162, T-19th in MLB
2016: 121 DP in 162, 17th in MLB
2015: 105 DP in 162, 27th in MLB
2014: 111 DP in 162, 26th in MLB
2013 :121 DP in 162, 17th in MLB
2012: 136 DP in 162, 7th in MLB
2011: 146 DP in 162, 3rd in MLB
2010: 124 DP in 162, 13th in MLB
