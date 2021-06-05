Connect with us

Pakistan Cricket Board Says Efforts For Reconciliation Between Mohammad Amir And Coaches And

Pakistan Cricket Council CEO Wasim Khan said on Saturday that veteran left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir can still play for the national team and that closer links are being sought between him and the coaches, including head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. (More cricket news)

Khan revealed that Amir had met him in the UK and that he had poured out his grievances against the team management.

“I also made it clear to him that the path he took as a senior player was not the right one,” he said on the Cricket Baaz channel on YouTube.

“I think Amir is still a valuable player for us and we will now make an effort to bring him closer to the coaches.”

Babar Azam had recently said he is ready to talk to Amir about his issues and Khan said that once that discussion takes place, the PCB will bring the two sides to the table and try to resolve the matter.

Khan, however, was unable to give a deadline when Amir could be back in the Pakistani team when asked if he would be available for the World T20 this year.

Amir, 29, had announced his retirement from international cricket last December over his disagreements with coaching duo Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir had insisted that Misbah and bowling coach Waqar have not been fair to him and that he will not make himself available for selection until they are in charge.

The left-handed pacer has signed a contract to play in the Caribbean Premier League for Barbados. He will also be seen in action from June 9 in the Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi for the Karachi Kings team.

Khan said Amir’s problem was complicated but can be solved.

He also made it clear that the PCB had no grievances with disgraced batsman Umar Akmal, who fulfilled a 12-month ban for failing to report spot-fixing approaches made last year and also fined $4.2 million. rupees paid to the board.

“In fact, I have just completed the 2-month rehabilitation program for Umar with our anti-corruption department and Umar may start rehabilitation soon,” Khan said.

“He is a Pakistani player and we wish him the best and he can resume his cricket career soon.”

The PCB CEO said the board has advertised the position of sports psychologist to address the communication issues of some players, who sometimes go overboard with their social media grievances.

“We will soon be hiring a sports psychologist who is on the payroll and who will communicate and advise the players. We have adopted a criterion that he can speak Urdu so that their translation is not lost,” Khan said.

Khan also said that although head coach Misbah had a contract with the board until September 2023, but it would be reviewed after the World T20 Cup this year.

“We want to support our coaches and give them the right time, but it doesn’t stop us from reviewing their performance from time to time and we will review Misbah’s contract and results after the World T20 Cup,” he said.

The PCB official said there are currently no plans to hire a specialist white-ball coach as Misbah had established a good working relationship with Captain Babar Azam and the latter was also beginning to show leadership qualities.

