Washington Football Team has big plans for ‘ascending’ Curtis Samuel – Washington Blog

ASHBURN, Virginia — Washington Football Team coaches already knew the player after coaching wide receiver Curtis Samuel with the Carolina Panthers for three years.

They knew he was versatile because they changed him from running to receiving. Just in case, Samuel reminded them what he could do in a December 20-13 win for the Carolina Panthers, burning Washington’s defenses from multiple places. It served as a model for what Washington hopes to see every game from Samuel this season.

In that game, Samuel ran the ball seven times for 52 yards, including a 45-yard run. He caught four passes from the slot for 84 yards and another from the backfield for another 22. Samuel finished with 158 total yards.

That versatility explains why Washington signed him to NFL Free Agency.

“When the ball is in his hands, the production is huge,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, who was Carolina’s coach when the Panthers fielded Samuel in 2017. “What we need to do is make sure we have him on the pitch and make sure he gets a chance to touch the ball. The analysis shows that this is a man who should be a big part of your attack.”

Not that Samuel is focused on what the analyzes show. He goes through actions.

“I’m pretty sure if I get the ball, the analyzes say something,” said Samuel. “I just have to keep making things happen.”

Washington wanted to add speed this offseason, which Samuel provides. Rivera’s staff also wanted someone who could do a little bit of everything. Washington plans to use it in the lock, out, and in the backfield. Under coach Matt Rhule in 2020, Carolina expanded Samuel’s role, either because of his own growth, a new staff or the loss of Christian McCaffrey’s relapse through injury. The bottom line: Samuel was used everywhere. However, Rhule’s staff liked using him more outside the trench and running back compared to his use under Rivera.

After catching 11 passes on 25 goals in 2019 under Rivera, Samuel had 45 catches on 56 such goals last season. While wide-aligned, Samuel caught 41 passes (four were touchdowns) in 2019 compared to 14 and two last season. From the backfield, he caught one pass in 2019; he took eight last season. And finally, after carrying the ball 19 times for 130 yards in 2019, those numbers jumped to 41 runs for 200 yards.

“Curtis was, and is, an up-and-comer,” said Scott Turner, Washington’s offensive coordinator. “They gave him the ball a little more and that’s something he can do, not only be a wide receiver, but also be used as a running back. He can play all over the field, be it outside, inside, in the backfield, moving. Those will be the things he does… and that’s all.”

But Turner also knows what he’d like to see more of in 2021. In 2019, Turner’s most recent season as Samuel’s coach, he was targeted 27 times for throws of 20 air yards or more compared to 12 last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research. However, two years ago, Samuel caught four such passes and in 2020, nine.

“Where he can grow in his game is… in the field he can play a lot,” said Turner. “He will also play outside a lot.”

New Washington receiver Curtis Samuel’s earnings have increased every year he’s been in the NFL — from 15 as a rookie in 2017 with Carolina to 77 last season. Geoff Burke/US Today Sports

That, in turn, would help his former Ohio state college roommate, Terry McLaurin. Washington likes that both routes can be indoor or outdoor. Samuel can also be used in jet sweeps, whether you’re just moving or getting the ball.

Rivera said the coaches hope this versatility could confuse the defense, or at the very least make it harder to decipher what might happen on a staffing basis. Rivera said that if Samuel set out alone outside, a defense would explain him more easily. But in the slot, there’s more to worry about.

“Is it nickel? [cornerback] able to cover more when he’s in the lock or is that a linebacker over him,” Rivera said, anticipating what a defense will think. “Now he’s moving over the formations. Now we have to be ready for a jet sweep or be ready for some sort of pull, fall or help inside because Curtis has the ability to run inside too. There are many variables that go into scouting a multi-position player like Curtis Samuel.”

Rivera’s staff turned Samuel from a running back in college to a wide receiver in 2017. His receipts have increased each season – from 15 as a rookie to 77 a year ago. Samuel said he has matured as a player; others have noticed. Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, a teammate of Samuel for two years at Carolina, said he is a more polished receiver.

“Our first year [together]”He was more of a gadget guy,” Allen said.[Now] He has more confidence in walking the route and more confidence in catching the ball.”

And he doesn’t worry about how many touches he gets or where they come from.

“My mentality is that every time I touch the ball, things happen for the team,” said Samuel. “The more plays you make, the more chances the coach gives you the ball.”