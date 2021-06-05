PE Moskowitz on tennis lessons and transgender sports ban

I’m at a tennis court in Brooklyn on a Tuesday afternoon. My friend Hunter is 27 meters away. They throw the ball in the air and prepare their serve. The ball flies to me; I see it, I touch it, it zooms in on the net. (It’s okay, I’m getting better.) I feel my feet in my Adidas, my face turns red, my legs begin to throb. Yoga is meditative, CrossFit is the whole body, but tennis is both soma and psyche, the perfect balance between muscle memory and mental agility. When those two things are combined, it feels like sex, only better. This is where I feel most myself, as in fully embodied, present, automatic. And here’s the place where I’m the most feel myself, as in the Nicki Minaj and Beyonc song Feeling Myself confident, cocky, full of swagger.

Until I started menopause three years ago, I wasn’t fully aware that I was missing anything. Life, I thought, was meant to be a little numb. Sex, I thought, was meant to be a little boring. One day I woke up and felt, well, insane. My hands were shaking. I thought I was going to end up in a mental institution. As trans writer Imogen Binnie has written, trans people often spend their early lives erecting mental walls around their identities. When the walls protected me from the realization that I had been transformed, so did my self-image and therefore any conceptualization of my body. All I was left with was a void. I was without mass, without presence. Mine was a body you could walk through.

As I passed, therapy helped me understand why I was feeling ghostly, but it didn’t save me from the feeling itself. Yoga helped me feel connected to my body, but being in rooms full of cis women, I couldn’t help but think about my physical form in relation to theirs. Then, three years into my menopause and six months into the pandemic, my friends Charlie and Precious told me they were trying to learn tennis and invited me to join them on court one day. I immediately bought a racket.

Transition is a process of slowly discovering your mass, of learning to replace nothingness with the sensations that come with life. Because so many of us have felt dissociated from our bodies for so long, exercise and exercise eventually become critical parts of our lives. Some transgender people find embodiment through dancing or romping or having sex. My friend Charlie Markbreiter loves running. My body was a thing that existed, but that I had no relationship with, I could understand, Charlie says. Now I feel like my body is this cool car that I can drive, drive around and impress people with. For most transgender people, the process of medical transition is in itself a form of self-embodiment, every pill or prick of a needle is like making a claim This is mine. I can do what I want with it.

Although you play against another, tennis is a solitary sport. You are far from your opponent, their face an abstraction. You focus on yourself. On Reddit and Twitter, trans women talk about wearing their first dress, seeing them twirl in the mirror and experiencing gender euphoria for the first time. Can’t relate. One of the first times I experienced gender euphoria was when I finally hit a serve into the far left corner of my opponent’s service box and saw the ball jump over his head.

In 2021, 31 states have introduced or passed legislation that will restrict transgender rights in sport. Most of the bills are aimed at banning trans girls from teaming up with other girls and banning trans boys from teaming up with other guys. A Florida bill would have allowed schools to inspect children’s genitals to confirm their gender matched the gender they were given at birth; that provision was dropped, but the rest of the bill passed. It is no coincidence that sport is the means to oppress trans children. Transhistorian Jules Gill-Peterson notes that sport is one of the primary avenues through which Americans create an audience of self: the version of you that can be interacted with, that can receive love and praise, that can participate in American life. And more than in classrooms or at dinner tables, it is on baseball and basketball courts that children first conceptualize their relationships with their own physicality and their bodily relationships with others.

Before I found tennis, every interaction I had with a sport required dissociation. One afternoon, when I was 10, I was at a swimming pool in the West Village. On the other side of the pool, boys played with an inflatable ball, which they tossed back and forth. I stood in a corner of the shallow end and wrapped my arms around me, pretending to be a washing machine, the only solitary activity I could think of to do in water. No one around me could see what I was feeling, a pain so intense it seemed like I was choking. My stomach was lead. My head felt like it was being pinched with pliers. It took me two decades to realize that what I was experiencing was gender dysphoria: a feeling of not belonging in the body. The only way to survive that moment was to split my bodily form and my brain in half so that I could become a floating ghost, incapable of pain or pleasure.

These bills are not, as many assume, motivated simply by an abstract phobia of transgender people. By trying to ban trans children from playing sports with the gender they identify with, the states want to litigate which people have the right to find safety, ecstasy, strength and purpose in motion, and which people are being relegated to the shadows. If passed, the laws would involve a form of retaliation more secretive and pernicious than making arrests or raiding gay bars and breaking up our communities. They subject children who often have no language to interpret their experiences to the violence of out-of-body experience, the lifelong pain of being separated from the body.

This legislation will not erase transgender people, but it will force many into the kind of void I have lived in for 15 years. Growing up, my ghosthood was most apparent to me in locker rooms and on ball courts where I had to confront my own body and its relationship to others. But the emptiness was always there, in classrooms and at prom and at friends houses and even just in my room. All I wanted was embodiment, and it was the one thing I couldn’t find for so long. Instead, I used drugs. I injured myself because at least pain felt real.

I didn’t realize there was another choice until I was 28, when I took my first little blue estrogen pill, sitting at a bar with some friends in Philadelphia, a huge grin on my face. And it wasn’t until I first stepped onto the field, on a cloudy day in Brooklyn, that I knew what I’d been missing all those years.

In recent months I traveled to the house in Brighton Beach of a great Russian man, a former tennis pro, to buy used rackets. I tried to turn at least ten friends into tennis players, and when I ran out of friends, I searched the Internet for tennis partners. I’ve been trying to build something of a tennis community to share my joy of finding my body with others.

The last time I played at Sunset Park, I realized how good I had become. I ran back and forth across the field, my muscles knowing where to go, what arcs to form without my brain having to tell them. I was in control of my arms, my feet, my life. I lost. It didn’t matter. This was the feeling I longed for forever a clear head, only my body working at its best, a machine all mine. On most days like this, when I’m on the tennis court and the sun is shining or a spring drizzle is pouring down my face, I’m ecstatically happy. Other times I want to cry. I mourn my unlived life.

*This article appears in the June 7, 2021 issue of New York magazine.



