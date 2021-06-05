Hockey: swans undergo acid test Wananchian





By Makhtum Muziransa The ladies of Kampala Hockey Club, the Swans, will have the chance to capture the seriousness of their ambitions to win the National Hockey League (NHL) when they meet holders Wananchi in Lugogo today. Founded two years after Swans in 2014, Wananchi has won the past five titles and is in danger of going for a sixth. They’ve only played one game, but it ended in a resounding 4-1 win over the Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU), which should have been their closest rivals after finishing second and third in the past two seasons. Swans, who finished fourth last season, however, are prepared to line up and have had a rare reassuring start to their campaign beating rivals Weatherhead 1-0 and working towards a 2-1 victory last weekend. on Rhinos. The incredible start we’ve had is nothing short of inspiring, said Swans player-coach Sandra Namusoke, well aware that the odds are against them as they haven’t beaten Wananchi in the last two seasons (eight games). Also in a rebuilding phase with young players coming in from their school projects at Mt St Marys Namagunga and Gayaza High School, The Swans believe the competition is up for grabs as Wananchi has their own struggles with a thin squad and the absence from coach Innocent Mbabali. Advertisement The older players blend seamlessly with the younger generation and it’s just beautiful to watch. For the first time in years we are overflowing with talent; the bench is full and we have the motivation to win the competition against all odds. However, Wananchi is a side of many talents and will test Swans with their ability to combine extended playstyle with pace in counter-attacks. They will also feel stronger as striker Doreen Mbabazi, who missed the first game against DCU, returns to take the lead.

This will be a good test for the Swans defense which has been bolstered by pushing Pamela Agaba back into central defense from midfield and the arrival of goalkeeping prodigy Loretta Kansiime. But there’s an even bigger test to the Namusoke-led Swan Attack if they want to get Wananchi’s scalp. [email protected]

