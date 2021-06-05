Sony is currently giving you another free game for PS4





The new PS Plus games have been available to download for free since June 1, 2021. Below that are two PS4 and one PS5 titles. But if you have a PS Plus subscription, you can currently get your hands on another free title for PS4, which requires you to own PS VR. Participate in a table tennis duel Which game is free? It’s Racket Fury: Table Tennis. The VR game is available to all PS Plus subscribers: inside with a 100 percent discount and therefore free to use in the PS Store downloaded. The game regularly costs around 25 euros. Why isn’t the discount showing for me? If you only see a 50 percent discount, your PS Plus subscription has expired or you are not logged in to the store. Check both to secure the title. How long is the discount valid? The offer ends on June 19, 2021. So you can give yourself more than two weeks before the discount expires. Link to YouTube content That’s what Racket Fury is all about: Table tennis The name is program: In Racket Fury: Table Tennis, you can compete against other players or the AI ​​in cyber table tennis. In total, 16 different opponents are waiting for you to be defeated in four demanding competitions. Advanced AI techniques and Mo-Cap animations should make every opponent feel different. If the opponents are too strong for you, you can improve your skills in training mode first. All you need for Racket Fury: Table Tennis is the PS VR hardware, the PS camera and a PS Move controller. Is the game good? On metacritic the game can get a score of 6.5 with currently 8 ratings and as a result is more in the middle of the field. But if you do have PS VR glasses, you can take a look at the free game. You can read which other games are “free” in your PS Plus subscription this month in the following article:





47

3



more on the topic PS Plus: The free games for June 2021 are now available What else can I get for free? If you have a PS Plus subscription and were able to get your hands on a PS5, the PS Plus Collection will give you 20 PS4 titles for free. Among them are big hits like God of War, Bloodborne or The Last of Us Remastered. Are you going to take a look at Racket Fury: Table Tennis?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos