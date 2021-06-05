Sri Lankan cricketers refuse to sign reduced wage contracts | Cricket News





COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s national cricketers refused to sign new wage contracts over a weekend deadline on Saturday, but said they will join the England tour later this month.

A lawyer representing the cricketers said they disagreed with a new performance-based compensation scheme designed by a cricket board panel that featured former Australian star Tom Moody.

“Players refuse to sign annual and tour contracts until the wage dispute is resolved,” attorney Nishan Premathiratne said in a statement.

The statement came as Sri Lanka Cricket extended the June 3 deadline to Sunday.

The statement states that players will participate in the upcoming tour of England, where they will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches without a contract.

“Even if players don’t get paid, they will play for the country because that’s their main goal.”

Under the proposed pay structure, former captain Angelo Mathews and current Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne suffered the biggest cuts.

Mathews’ annual fee fell from $130,000 a year to $80,000, while Karunaratne was offered $70,000, down $30,000.

When the new payment plan was unveiled last month, players said it was “non-transparent” and urged Sri Lanka Cricket not to hold them at gunpoint.

Players also accused the board of violating confidentiality by disclosing their proposed salaries.

There was no immediate response from the board, but it said players could earn more under the new performance-based scheme that has been put in place with the help of former skipper Aravinda de Silva and Moody.

The Australian was hired as cricket director of the Sri Lankan board in March to prepare the team for the next World Cup.

The 24 national players were offered one-year contracts with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dikwella each receiving the highest pay of $100,000. However, both have also rejected the new wage agreement, according to their lawyer.

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said the basic fees in the new contracts were in addition to payments for each match and allowances for travel outside Colombo.

SLC chairman Shammi Silva said last month that he believed players had the potential to earn more and help Sri Lanka improve its rankings.

Sri Lanka is eighth out of the 10 Test countries, ninth in one-day internationals and eighth in the Twenty20 ranking.

Having canceled a number of tours last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka has kept its money to play additional games on a tour in July so it can earn more television revenue.







