Pro Football Don’t Focus High On The Pittsburgh Steelers Receivers

Now that Pro Football Focus has completed their top players on every position list for the 2021 outdoor season, the shift has come to position unit rankings. Rather than looking at individual players, they look at the group of players that make up the position and how they compare to the rest of the NFL.

As usual here comes my standard PFF disclaimer about trusting their rankings:

It seems I can’t write an article on PFF without giving the typical disclaimer of how their projections can be highly questionable. Even their rating of players can be ripped apart after the fact, so expecting them to do well in the prediction business isn’t something I want to bet the farm on based on their conclusions.

The next unit of position listed by Pro Football Focus are receivers, both wide receivers and tight ends. According to PFF, the Pittsburgh Steelers come in at number 18.

Despite keeping all of their wide receivers as of 2020, as well as their top tight end, the Steelers are not ranked very favorably. Why the Steelers finished in 18th place is described below according to PFF:

18. PITTSBURGH STEELERS Last season, the Steelers struggled to create explosive plays, but they have the pieces in place to improve in that division in 2021. Chase Claypool had a strong rookie season with spikes rivaling the best downfield threats in the league. He led all rookies with nine receiving touchdowns, and his size and speed should be used more often this season. Diontae Johnson is one of the better route runners in the league, but his 2020 was marred by 14 drops on just 102 catchable passes. Drops tend to be an unstable stat, so expect that number to drop and Johnson to establish himself as one of the most effective short and medium receivers in the league. JuJu Smith-Schuster returns after flirting with other teams in free agency. He averaged a paltry 9.0 yards per reception, well below his career average of 12.0. He remains a solid slot option. James Washington is also in the mix as his quest for consistency continues. H scored 69.3 in 2019 and 63.8 last season. Ray-Ray McCloud III will be used in the jet sweep game after averaging just 3.9 yards per reception on his 20 catches last season. The Steelers need better production from the tight finishing position where Eric Ebron scored just 57.5 overall, largely due to his nine drops on just 72 catchable passes. They fielded Pat Freiermuth in the second round and he was arguably the best all-around tight end in the draft. Freiermuth is a good trail runner with the ability to catch after the catch, so look for him to contribute early in his career. The Steelers have a well-rounded group of playmakers, but they just need to take better advantage of everyone’s strengths this season while reducing the drops.

Based on their explanation, what keeps the Pittsburgh Steelers receivers back in the rankings comes down to drops only. Being the main focal point of the failure, PFF cannot determine that in 2020 the Steelers had five players with five or more touchdowns and no other team in the NFL had even four. The fact that PFF didn’t place any of the Steelers wide receivers in their top 32 in the NFL doesn’t make the 18th place all that surprising.

Looking at the rest of the AFC North, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals who check in with the highest ranking as 12th on the list. Adding the widest receiver with the tallest design in the NFL Draw 2021 helped them get ahead of the rest of the north, although I’m sure it did little to help their offensive rankings when they came out. Just behind the Bengals are the Cleveland Browns in 13th place. Raising the bottom of the AFC North is the Baltimore Ravens who came in 22nd.

The young Steelers group of wide receivers has a lot to prove in 2021. Throw veteran Eric Ebron into the tight finishing position along with rookie Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers have all kinds of weapons in the passing game. As long as the unit can keep their drops as a whole, look for good stuff from the Steelers recipients in 2021.