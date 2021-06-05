Freshman Jackson Lumen Christi closes impressive season with D4 tennis state title

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Olivia Eaker of Lumen Christi hits the ball during a girls tennis match at Middle School in Parkside on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Lumen Christi won the game against Jackson 7-1.J. Scott Park | MLive.com

The road to a state championship was not an easy one for Jackson Lumen Christi freshman Olivia Eaker during the Division 4 girls state tennis tournament in Kalamazoo on Friday.

The No. 3 seed battled through a grueling No. 4 singles streak and scorching 85-degree heat to capture an individual state championship after becoming the No. 2 seed in the semi-finals and best-seeded player in the final for the title to claim. Titan’s first individual state title since Taylor Smith in 2017.

Eaker defeated top seeded Erika Graham of Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard by a score of 6-0, 6-4 in the final round of the bracket to secure an impressive first varsity season.

Shes got so much grit and fighting tenacity, said freshman Jackson Lumen Christi head coach Michael Calderone. She can complete, keep the ball in play, serve well and is simply the ultimate competitor. She is everything you could wish for as a young and evolving tennis player and as a coach she has the best attitude you could wish for.

Today she fought like a warrior. She defeated Traverse City St. Francis’s No. 1 seeded player in three sets in the semifinals and then defeated No. 1 seeded player Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard in the final. in court today and she deserved that state championship.

In the semifinals, Eaker defeated #2 seeded Mary Chittle of Traverse City St. Francis by scores of 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4 after coming back midway through the second set. In the quarterfinals, Eaker defeated 6-seeded Francine Vinson of North Muskegon (6-1, 6-2) prior to her second round victory over Haley Watchorn of Frankenmuth (6-0, 6-2).

That Ann Arbor girl Gabriel Richard was tough, Calderone said. She was 4-1 down in the second set, it was hot, she started having cramps, but she made a comeback. She just tightened the screws, was locked in and won every game from then on.

If ever there was a moment that showed what she’s all about, it was that match right there. She won five consecutive games to win the competition and advance to the state championship game. She played like a real champion today.

Jackson Lumen Christi freshman tennis player Olivia Eaker (left) hugs her father and assistant coach, Jeff Eaker (right) after winning the 2021 Division 4 state championship at No. 4 singles in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on June 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Michael Calderone).

Eaker was understandably emotional when she gave her father, Jeff Eaker, a hug at the end of the Friday promotion. The two struggled for more than two years after Stephanie Eaker, Olivia’s mother and Jeff’s wife, died on December 23, 2018 in a tragic car accident that also claimed the life of David Riley, Olivia’s grandfather.

The thing about Olivia is that she has the grit and perseverance that not many teens have, Calderone said. She’s been through a lot. She lost her mother in a car accident two years ago and at a young age her whole world was turned upside down. Not many people could handle that and she just showed incredible strength.

When she finally secured that state championship, it was an incredible feeling for all of us. It was one of those situations where there were more tears than words. It was such a special moment when she got to give her father a big hug afterwards. He’s an assistant coach for us and he was just as emotional as she was after it was over.

Olivia takes tennis lessons from my family and her mother always went with her and was around for the tennis lessons. When she died, it was devastating to the whole community because it was so abrupt and so tragic, so it’s just one of those things that gives us all some perspective.

Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart won the team state championship with 29 points, while Traverse City St. Francis came in second with 23 points and North Muskegon and Portland tied for third with 18 points.

The Titans finished sixth overall with 16 points, thanks in large part to Eakers’ strong performance at No. 4 in singles and No. 2 in doubles from senior Quinn White and junior Alexa Thompson reaching their class semifinals.

The Top 6 finish for a program with seven underclassmen exceeded even their own coach’s expectations.

My goal for the girls was to finish in the Top 10, so we definitely exceeded our original goals, Calderone said. It was a very young group, so it was just one of those times where I told the girls to just go out and have fun and take it all in. They really got a lot of confidence as the tournament went on and they surpassed what a lot of people probably thought they were capable of, so I couldn’t be more proud of this group.

We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so I think this really just raises the bar of expectations for us. Maybe next year as a team we can aim for 20 points and aim for a place in the Top 3 and then in two years we can compete for a state championship when these girls are all juniors and seniors.

I think this finish will motivate them all to keep working hard during the off-season and working on their skills so that maybe next year we can do even more. I’m just glad we got the chance to get back on the track this spring and finish the season at the State Meet.

—

