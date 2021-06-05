Defiance Veteran Helps Start St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey Organization

By Dianne Sudbrock

Defiance resident Nathan Laupp has always loved hockey. He is also a US Marines veteran dedicated to helping fellow veterans struggling with issues/disabilities. Last year he found a way to combine both passions under one Warrior Hockey program.

Laupp enlisted in the United States Marines straight out of high school. September 11, 2001 was Nathan’s first boot camp day. A week later, he learned that he would be deployed to Iraq, where he served in the Third Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. He vividly remembers his first real battle act, and the adrenaline and emotions that came during and after that experience. His unit suffered two casualties on that tour, both self-inflicted, one accidental and one suicidal.

Nathan served a second deployment in 2004-05. It was more difficult for several reasons. Saddam Hussein was imprisoned and rival groups fought for power. It was hard to tell who the enemy was. There was an escalated, ever-present danger of unconventional attacks from militant groups, so no one ever relaxed.

Nathan lost a close friend on that tour, and his father had recently died of cancer and his mother was diagnosed with cancer while he was on the air. She died shortly after he returned.

At that point, Laupp said, I was done.

Fortunately, Laupp’s wife-to-be, Allison, encouraged him to attend college after he was fired. Never in a million years did I think I’d ever go to college. I was an unconventional high school student. No one in my family had ever gone to college. But if you have a really good partner, that helps you further. I took advantage of that.

About four years ago, Laupp had the opportunity to help with the Focus Marines Foundation, which helps veterans struggling with emotional, physical or financial problems. He currently serves on the Focus Marines board of directors and provides financial training and counseling for veterans completing the Focus Marines program. Laupp also has another non-profit call The Dinner, a group of business owners/executives who support charities committed to helping poor and/or terminally ill children. When he met Focus Marines chairman of the board, Walt Suhre, Laupp noticed one thing. Suhre said: You should do three things: learn, earn and return. Laupp said: I’ve really tried to implement that in my life.

After the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019, Laupp saw an old friend who had been an NHL/AHL goalkeeper in a photo on Facebook of veterans playing in a hockey league in Philadelphia. There he first heard of Warriors Hockey.

Warriors Hockey is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. military veterans who have served our country and play the sport of ice hockey. While some participants played hockey before getting injured, many are trying it for the first time for therapeutic reasons. To participate, veterans must have a disability rating of at least 10% and be honorably discharged.

Laupp thought, wow, hockey plus veterans help! I participate!

His friend said, You should see if the Blues have this. Well, the Blues didn’t have such a program. So Laupp contacted USA Hockey, that overseas Warrior Hockey across the country, and they jumped on it. They wanted to get the program in St. Louis. When can we talk? they asked.

So Laupp set to work getting everything in place. He founded a 501(c)3 company, but he really wanted approval from the St. Louis Blues. Several professional hockey teams across the country support Warrior Hockey, and with the Blues recent Stanley Cup, that affiliation would be a huge advantage.

Laupp was able to arrange a meeting with the Blues with help from a fellow player at an adult hockey league in Brentwood. He met Randy Girsch, St. Louis VP of Community Relations. He explained the program and how it would have a much bigger impact if he could put a Blue Note on the team jerseys and get the Blues on board. The Blues designed the logo and gave them a scholarship. They also helped connect with blues alumni, and along with the help of his friend in Philadelphia, they recruited former Blues first-round draft pick Rob Rammer Ramage as their coach.

Laupp said: The Blues Alumni has been great. We have received both money and material donations from both the St. Louis Blues and the alumni, which is huge! The St. Louis Warriors teams were on the ice for the first time in June 2020. Then things went wrong. Laupp said: We are now the fastest growing Warrior Hockey League in the nation. We initially hoped to get enough players for two teams. We have four teams and a waiting list for other interested parties.

We don’t care what skill level you have. It’s all about getting on the ice together. We have four teams, each at different levels: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta. The Delta Force are the novices and have probably done most of the work. Three times a week we have ice age where the teams practice against each other. Laupp said: This is the closest thing I’ve ever experienced to the military since I was discharged. They all came together for a common goal. We have uniforms and missions (winning games/tournaments). We sent three teams to a tournament in Dallas a few months ago, and one of our teams even won a tournament in April. We sent three teams to Minnesota in June and went to the Warrior Classic sponsored by the Philadelphia Flyers in November.

The St. Louis Warriors also play other adult hockey teams, which are called work-up games to improve skills. The Warriors practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryville (the Blues practice course). Practice, game and tournament schedules will be posted on the team website and will be accessible to spectators as well as live streamed.

On May 5, 2021, the Warriors Hockey program was dominated by the Blues Military Appreciation Night. A video about the program was played and season ticket holders donated more than 300 tickets for the Warrior members and their families to attend. On May 9, Frank Cusumano, KSDK St. Louis, did an article about the Blues Warriors. A link to the video can be found on the St. Louis Blues Warriors Hockey Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/100117874925543/videos/637790347189790.

Participation in the program has a major impact on mental and physical health. Laupp said: We still have our fights. We have a lot of PTSD and TBI in the team. We had to refer a number of players to rehab. But they were all there for each other. We also worked on how to involve people on the waiting list more. We were hoping to do more off-ice stuff as COVID restrictions are eased. Wed also likes to offer more to veterans than just hockey. With the help of the Philadelphia Flyers, we have been able to implement a Tel-a-Doc program for members. We hope to be able to do more of these things.

Laupp sees the biggest challenge in the future is raising money, each player pays $225 a year because we think the players should have some skin in the game.” But that’s only 15% of the total budget ($150,000) , of which $45-$50K has been spent on ice cream. The league has been fortunate to have much of their tournament travel expenses paid for through donations and discounts, but covering the costs is an ever-present challenge. So we must refocus our fundraising efforts. accelerate the future, especially corporate sponsorship We want to put a company name on our jersey, Laupp said.

The league also sells merchandise on its website, hosts an annual 5K run to raise money, and receives a percentage of the proceeds from a few of the Blues’ charitable events, such as the Mystery Autographed Puck program and special jersey auctions.

Another challenge is managing the diverse player needs. Our players are there for several reasons. Some come just for fun and camaraderie. Others are more competitive. Trying to put together a program that can meet those different objectives is a challenge. He added: Our vision/mission is to serve and support veterans through hockey. It’s really cool that we can play, but one of the best parts is just hanging out together. We’ve had some players say: This saved my life. I was in a dark place, nobody understood, but this has given me a purpose, something to look forward to.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the program including participating, volunteering, sponsoring or simply coming out and watching is invited to visit the website, stlblueswarriorhockey.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Match and practice schedules will be posted on the website and additional information will be posted on the St. Louis Blues Warriors Hockey Facebook page.



St. Louis Blues Warriors Hockey Team Members at the

St. Louis Blues Military Appreciation Night May 5, 2021.



Nathan and his wife Allison.



2003Home from Iraq, Nathan with his mother.



St. Louis Blues Warriors in action.



St. Louis Blues Warriors in action.

St. Louis Blues Warriors in action.



St. Louis Blues Warriors Hockey Relatives at the

St. Louis Blues Military Appreciation Night May 5, 2021.