United States Olympic Baseball Beats Canada in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH With a runner in first place and an annoying Canadian team two runs behind, Triston Ray Casas corrected a 1-0 that went deep into the right field line and extended the US lead to four.

However, Casas would have an even bigger impact on the game after video replay showed his explosion landed squarely on the fence of the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Friday night.

A 30-minute delay followed when managers and umpires debated whether the runner should score from first base on a ground-rule double when runners are normally allowed to advance two bases. In the end, the point was counted and Canada chose to continue the game under protest.

We played a really good game until the umpires got involved, said Canadian manager Ernie Whitt.

American bats roared out of the hiatus to their frustrated opposition as the United States scored six more runs in the eight inning to cruise to a 10-1 victory.

The bullpen briefly stopped Canada to close the game and improve to 2-0 in the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier Super Round. The US can seal automatic qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics with a win against Venezuela on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Port St. Lucie.

Behind an attack of 17 hits with five homeruns, the Dominican Republic defeated Venezuela 14-4 in Friday’s earlier game at West Palm Beach.

Canada is now 0-2 in the Super group and is in a precarious position to qualify for the last chance tournament on June 22. Canada must beat the Dominican Republic at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Clover Park, and hope the US win.

American manager Mike Scioscia chose veteran Homer Bailey to start the game, and longtime Cincinnati Red gave up one run and four hits in 3.1 innings.

But the more surprising star of the early start was Canadian pitcher Ryan Kellogg, who got the ball in the all-important Super Round game despite his Single-A pedigree.

Kellogg limited a powerful American lineup to four hits and one run through three innings. The ex-Arizona State pitcher found his success without counting a single strikeout, leaning on his fundamentally sound defense.

I think Ryan Kellogg did a great job for us, Whitt said. “He kept us in this ball game and I can’t say enough about him.

Luke Williams broke the deadlock with a solo blast to left field and the USspeed exposed further cracks in the Canadian armor.

After Casas advanced to first, infielder Eddy Alvarez shot a 1-0 pitch down the left field line. Each player swept the starting paths as Casas scored without a hitch and Alvarez, who is with the Marlins’ Triple-A club in Jacksonville, moved comfortably to third with an RBI triple.

But it was the eighth inning that turned the game upside down. After Casas contested a double, only the umpire crew chief remained on the field, while all other officials and players returned to the dugouts.

“In those kinds of slowdowns, it’s easy to fall asleep or drop your energy,” Williams said. But we kept the energy up and we had to bring in those runs.

Players from both sides reflected on the irregularity of the lengthy official review, but it was the Americans who struck first after the long-awaited bell.

The US hit the next run on an error by Canadian first baseman JD Osborne, then went on to lead each other in a decisive slugging display.

Williams hit a two-run double into right field, before Jarren Duran tripled into the left-center field hole and Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer into the American bullpen.

All told, the US knocked in seven runs in the eighth inning to take a dominant 10-1 lead.

That was a huge hit (from Casas) and it just kept going, Scioscia said. We were lucky enough to crack it open, and any time you can sit back and give the guys in the bullpen a night off is great.”