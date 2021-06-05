



Sri Lanka Cricket takes another big blow as players refuse to sign new contracts The players have undergone significant pay cuts under a new scheme drawn up by the board with the help of former Sri Lanka skipper Aravinda de Silva and their new cricket director Tom Moody. (Photo credit: Twitter)

The ongoing dispute between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and their players has gone from bad to worse as the players have refused to re-sign the contracts. The news comes as a major shock to the board, which had postponed the deadline from June 3 to June 6 in hopes of a positive outcome. However, the players remained rigid in their stance after expressing dissatisfaction with the new achievement incentive. Players continue to play for Sri Lanka It is mainly the older players who have come to the wrong end with the new wage scheme. While Angelo Mathews’ annual compensation saw a huge drop from $130,000 to $80,000 a year, Dimuth Karunaratne also got a pay cut of $30,000 a year. The players had criticized the new compensation plan, calling it “non-transparent” as they also accused the board of breaching confidentiality by publicly disclosing the players’ proposed salaries. Although the senior players have refused to sign the contract, even the duo Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella (who received the highest compensation of $100,000 a year) surprisingly rejected the new wage agreement. “Players are refusing to sign annual and tour contracts until the wage dispute is resolved,” lawyer Nishan Premathiratne said in a statement. However, he also confirmed that the players will still be available for the upcoming England tour, as playing for the country is their primary objective. stays. Sri Lanka could miss the 2023 World Cup The new performance-based compensation scheme has been created with the help of former Sri Lanka skipper Aravinda de Silva and their new cricket director Tom Moody. However, the players are certainly not happy about that. The board would certainly hope to end the dispute as soon as possible and shift their focus to cricket. Also Read: Lanka Premier League 2021 postponed to September amid mounting COVID-19 cases The national side has been hugely hit with all the off-field events of recent times having just lost an ODI series against Bangladesh. They are currently teetering at the bottom of the ODI Super League standings and if things continue like this, they might miss out on a place in the 2023 World Cup, which could be a huge blow to Sri Lanka Cricket.

