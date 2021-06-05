Florida State Football: Breaking Down Norvells Mega Camp





As the rest of the state of Florida wakes up, Tallahassee is already buzzing. By the time you read this article, there will already be hundreds of recruits on the Florida States campus for the first annual Sunshine Showcase. What is the Sunshine Showcase? Following the tradition established in Memphis, the mega camp is part of the Coach Mike Norvell Football Camp Summer Series. The event is open to all Rising juniors and seniors. In attendance are coaches and staff from more than 50 university programs. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate our state, Norvell said at a youth camp in Tampa last month. These kids are so limited, and you don’t get the spring assessments. So [on top of that] if we can give our players in the state of Florida the opportunity to get that exposure from more than 60 colleges of all levels [at our Mega Camp], we’ve accomplished what this is all about. The original thinking behind the camp while Norvell coached at Memphis was simple, while the team wants to draw the best of the best, there are clear limits to the number of players that can be brought in. For a coach who truly embodies the idea that football is about family and opportunity, it’s an opportunity to help kids who may never have taken a look, especially after a whole year of no personal recruiting. What to expect at the event? On Sunday, June 6, there will be four sessions throughout the day. Each session is divided into function groups: Group 1: Running backs, tight ends, offensive lines, defensive lines and linebackers The first session starts at 10am, the second session starts at 2:30pm Group 2: Quarterback, Wide Receivers, Defensive Backs First session starts at 12:15 PM, second session starts at 4:45 PM Taken from Coach Norvell’s page: The camp is a great way for talented young athletes to showcase their talent and be seen by many different universities/colleges of different levels. Athletes will have the opportunity to test (40-yard dash, pro shuttle and wide jump), learn from our staff here at Florida State University, as well as other assistant football coaches, and compete in 1v1s. This camp aims to showcase the talent of individuals with coaches from all over the country. The Florida state football staff has been kicking off since the dead period ended. The first week will start with a Midnight Madness event, followed by a week of multiple 4 and 5 stars, and finally conclude with a mega camp that will continue to increase the staff footprint on the state. Tomahawk Nation The entire Sunday camp will be in attendance, posting updates of high-ranking recruits making it through the event, as well as other updates. Social Media Updates Josh Newberg of 247sports capturing a funny moment: The Homestead High School defense duo of Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons have arrived. Greeted by coach Odell Haggins pic.twitter.com/BvyCudqkg7 Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) June 5, 2021







