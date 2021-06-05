Canada advances to final after victory over US at World Hockey Championship

RIGA, Latvia – Andrew Mangiapane continued his dominant hockey World Cup performance with two goals, including the match winner, and Canada reached the final with a 4-2 win over the United States on Saturday.

Mangiapane, a Calgary Flames forward, has seven goals and four assists in six games since coming to Canada midway through the qualifying round. Canada started the tournament with three consecutive losses, but has had five wins and a shootout loss since Mangiapane was added to the mix.

“It’s bizarre how we were able to fight back in this tournament,” said Mangiapane. “We’ve been the underdogs in most of our games, but we continue to prove people wrong.

“It’s great to see, and great to see the character of our team and the level of competitiveness that we have. We know we’re not done yet and we have one more game to take care of.”

Canada will face the winner of the semi-final Finland-Germany in the gold medal match on Sunday. Finland defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout in their final game in the preliminary round.

With Saturday’s win, Canada advances to the final for the fifth time in the past six tournaments. Canada’s last gold medals came back in 2015 and ’16.

Canada lost to Finland in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Americans will not take their first title since 1960.

Brandon Pirri also scored for Canada, while Justin Danforth ended the game with an empty goal with 23 seconds left. Ottawa Senators teammates Connor Brown and Nick Paul each had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves.

Colin Blackwell and Sasha Chmelevski scored for the US, while goalkeeper Cal Petersen blocked 29 shots.

Canada narrowly avoided missing the playoffs for the first time at an Olympics or world championship. The Canadians fell into a gap early on with losses against Latvia, the US and Germany and needed help after failing to secure a spot with a win against Finland.

But Canada was given a lifeline when Germany defeated Latvia in the regulations to end the preliminary round, a result that saved Canada in fourth place in Group B.

Canada made it count, beating Russia 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals.

“After our third game we started to play hockey well and we are a better team now than at the start of the tournament,” said head coach Gerard Gallant. “We play our best games at the right time, and our players come together and are very proud to be playing for a gold medal.”

In Saturday’s game, Pirri opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period to give Canada an early lead. Blackwell scored for the US at 17:17 of the period to send the teams into the first break 1-1.

Mangiapane scored the only goal of the second period and then put Canada 3-1 with his second goal of the game, 46 seconds into the third.

Chmelevski scored about three minutes later to narrow Canada’s lead to one, but Kuemper made 13 saves in the final frame to maintain the small advantage. Danforth then capped the score with Petersen on the bench in favor of an extra attacker.

“It would have been nice to score my first goal earlier than the eighth game of the tournament, but I just wanted to play the right way and I knew my chances would come,” said Danforth.