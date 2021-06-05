GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids launched in India





Smart wearable device manufacturer GOQii has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India. But this time, the company designed it especially for kids. Yes, the company launched GOQii Smart Vital Junior in India today. The smart band or smartwatch, whatever you can say, is the kids version of GOQii Smart Vital which is also available in India. The company’s new children’s smartwatch tracks both body temperature and blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to rule out COVID symptoms in children. In addition, it can also help parents monitor their children’s overall health through the mobile app. Read on to learn more about the device. GOQii Smart Vital Junior price and availability – Advertisement – GOQii Smart Vital Junior has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,999. The smart wearable is available for purchase via the GOQii app and the and official website as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The device is offered in different colors for kids such as Zebra Black, Rainbow, White & pink, Cherry & cream, Bubblegum & Pink, Blue & white, Santa Red, Red & Black, Olive Green and Ocean Blue. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Features GOQii Smart Vital Junior is a specially designed smart watch for kids that will be helpful to parents as a precaution for their child’s health and well-being, as children are more vulnerable to the rapidly approaching third wave of COVID-19. Low oxygen rate and high body temperature are two major symptoms commonly seen in COVID patients. The GOQii Smart Vital Junior monitors both body temperature and blood oxygen (SpO2) to rule out these early symptoms so that care can be delivered in a timely manner. Parents can also monitor their children’s health remotely via the GOQii mobile app. In addition, the app can be used to consult a GOQii coach for their children’s specific health goals/objectives, enroll their children in specialized children’s training sessions on GOQii Play, watch Healthy Kids diet shows on GOQii Play and consulting pediatricians LIVE on GOQii Play. In addition, the app also offers special brain and memory games to support cognitive functions and make it even more fun and engaging for the kids. The GOQii Smart Vital Junior has a colorful 33mm display and straps that keep in mind for kids. The material used is soft to the skin and to fit their wrists. The watch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. In addition to monitoring continuous body temperature, heart rate (HR) and blood oxygen levels (SpO2), this kids smartwatch can also track their sleep and offers 18 training modes. The sleep tracker understands your child’s sleep pattern, while the training mode includes: walking, cricket, basketball, running, training, tennis, climbing, relaxation, volleyball, cycling, sit-ups, dancing, badminton, football, table tennis, yoga, aerobics and jumping rope. In addition, the kids can also control music with simple touch function, phone finder, and it also alerts for messages, calls, notifications from other apps and sets timely updates, alarms and reminders. For the latest gadgets and technology news, and gadget reviews, follow us onTwitter,FacebookandInstagram.For the latest technology and gadget videos, subscribe to ourYoutube Channel. You can also stay informed via theGadget Bridge Android App. – Advertisement –







