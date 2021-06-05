Charles Leclerc leads Lewis Hamilton to Azerbaijan pole in crash session | crash Formula one

Charles Leclerc took an unlikely pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but it was Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who delivered the most striking result. The world champion took second in a remarkable turnaround after being way off the pace all weekend. It was enough to beat Red Bulls Max Verstappen in third, albeit in a session that ended prematurely for the second race in a row due to driver crashes.

Leclercs’ perfectly judged lap was impressive. It is the second pole for him and Ferrari in a row after first place in Monaco, where he hit the wall and ended the session. But behind him, Hamilton and Mercedes suddenly flew after struggling in Baku all weekend.

Hamilton follows Verstappen by four points in the world championship and is expected to be under Red Bull’s cosh here, especially with the twisty, high-downforce mid-sector on the street circuits. Red Bull had been fast all weekend and seemed poised to extend Verstappen’s lead. Instead, the top of the grid promises a mighty battle for every point on Sunday.

Mercedes had no grip in Baku from the start and struggled to get the tires up to temperature. Hamilton was 11th in the second practice and the team had no answers. In the final practice on Saturday, they tried what the team boss, Toto Wolff, described as an extremely technical program. It paid off when they finally found the pace when it mattered.

It’s one of the biggest feelings for us with the difficult experience we’ve had to get out of the top ten, said Hamilton. It’s the biggest jump we’ve been able to make between P3 and Quali. It was literally day and night by car. We discovered something at the end of P3 and kept pressing on it. It’s a bit overwhelming and we’re going to have a very different race than we expected.

Qualifying was a close-knit affair from the start, with Baku’s walls claiming three errant drivers as early as Q3. The key to setting a fast lap was winning a drag on the 1.37-mile straight, the longest on the F1 calendar. On the first hot runs in Q3, Valtteri Bottas went ahead of Hamilton to punch a hole to allow his teammate to slipstream. They both took an extra lap to warm up their tires which put Ferrari in a perfect spot, with Leclerc tucked in for a drag behind Hamilton. He set a stunning time of 1 minute 41.218 seconds, and when Hamilton followed, he was two tenths behind Leclerc’s time.

The final laps would be gripping until Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz crashed and the red flags put an end to the run. Leclercs’ time stood, but there was disappointment with the field that the drivers didn’t get a chance to complete their final fast laps. Sunday promises a spicy end to the denied confrontation: Red Bull and Mercedes are very close together at race pace and Leclerc will be vulnerable if Hamilton and Verstappen go toe to toe again.

Lance Stroll crashes during qualifying, triggering one of four red flags. Photo: Tolga Bozolu / EPA

As they do, the war of words over the use of flexible wings rages on, even as the two protagonists remain relaxed enough at heart to lend a sense of humor to the verbal sparring.

The controversy over the wings has lingered over the weekend, with Red Bull one of the teams believed to benefit from the flexing rear wing that can improve top speed and a big win on the straight in Baku. Wolff specifically cited it as one of the reasons Red Bull was so quick here and Mercedes may yet protest its use in the race.

Red Bulls team principal Christian Horner is optimistic in his defence. He has rightly maintained that their wing has passed all previous FIA tests to classify it as legal.

The two teams have been arguing back and forth all week. Horner hit back at Mercedes, suggesting that they, too, were pushing the boundaries. I think if I were Toto, with the front wing he got on his car, I’d keep my mouth shut, he said. Wolff responded on Saturday, stating: Christian is a bit of a windsock who wants to be on camera.

After qualifying, their drivers suggested an entirely nicer solution. We should get them in the ring, said Hamilton.

I’m all for a ring in F1 instead of penalties. F1, everyone wants to win, everyone is competitive so it’s just natural, it’s good to read, a little fire behind it, Verstappen added, as the pair laughed at a rivalry that will be fierce again once the race starts .

AlphaTauris Pierre Gasly was fourth with Ferraris Sainz fifth. Lando Norris finished sixth ahead of McLaren but was given a three-place grid penalty for failing to get to the pits immediately when red flags were deployed. Sergio Prez finished seventh for Red Bull. Tsunoda was eighth and Fernando Alonso ninth for Alpine, with Bottas in tenth.

Daniel Ricciardo ended the session when he hit the wall in Q2 and he finished in 13th place. Sebastian Vettel finished 11th for Aston Martin ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Kimi Raikkonen was 14th for Alfa Romeo and Williams George Russell was 15th.

Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin in Q1 as did Alfa Romeos Antonio Giovinazzi. Both have cut the wall causing the session to be red flagged twice and will start from the back row of the grid. Nicholas Latifi was 16th for Williams with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin 17th and 18th for Haas.