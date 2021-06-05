Shahadat Hossain returns to competitive cricket after BCB eases ban on emotional grounds





Bangladesh pacemaker Shahadat Hossain has been pardoned after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to lower his ban on his advocacy for the same and has returned to competitive cricket. He was initially suspended for a period of five years, but was allowed to return after 18 months of suspension. The 34-year-old pacer was first banned for five years in November 2019 after punching his teammate during a first-class match. But after his heartfelt appeal and apology in March this year, the BCB has decided to shorten his sentence. He returned to action during the Dhaka Premier Division match on Saturday, June 5. Reason behind Shahadat Hossain’s 5-year ban In November 2019, Shahadat Hossain was found guilty of assaulting his teammate while playing in a National Cricket League (NCL) match in Khulna. He had punched Arafat Sunny Jr during a match in Khulna after allegedly refusing to let the ball shine and this did not go down well with the senior bowler who was out of control and punched him. Those who saw the incident said the intervention of the Dhaka players was necessary to contain Hossain. His actions amounted to a level 4 violation and he was fined BDT 100,000 (about $1200) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The 34-year-old, who played 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the national team, has not played for Bangladesh since the 2015 Dhaka Test against Pakistan. Shahadat is allowed to return because of the family’s financial crisis Shahadat had apologized for his behavior in February-March and said he wanted to return to cricket to get some money for his mother’s treatment. I regret my actions. I was wrong and I will try not to do it again. I will have no problem for the rest of my career. My mother is a cancer patient. I want to go back to cricket, to help my mother’s treatment, the 34-year-old spoke at a press conference. Therefore, the BCB took note and allowed him to return to competitive cricket. “He has a lot of problems in his family. His mother was diagnosed with cancer. He doesn’t play cricket now, so when he called me I spoke to a few directors. We have requested the disciplinary committee of the BCB. We hope for a positive result from them. I also informed the chairman of the board, who is also positive about him. Insha Allah we hope he can play in the NCL.” BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan told The Daily Star today. The 34-year-old pacer remained wicketless, giving up 16 in his two overs, in a game in which his side was thrashed by 10 wickets by Old DOHS. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in UAE, PCB chief Ehsan Mani . confirms







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos