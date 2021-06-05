Tennis star Sloane Stephens says it’s vital to keep talking about mental health





PARIS — Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens wants more discussions on mental health to help people both in and out of tennis talk freely about what’s bothering them. “Absolutely. I feel like it isn’t talked about enough,” she said on Saturday after winning her third round match at the French Open. “I think it’s for sure [a] top priority for everyone, not just tennis players but also you who deal with life in general.” Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka put a renewed focus on mental health when she withdrew from the French Open on Monday, citing difficulties coping with “huge waves of fear.” Players may be keeping themselves way too quiet, said 28-year-old Stephens, when they really need to feel they can open up to others. 2 Related “I feel like a lot of players on our tour are suffering in silence. I don’t think that’s cool and it’s not fair and we definitely need to do it differently,” she said. “The more support the better. I think not just for us girls supporting each other, but the tour being able to support us in different ways is super helpful.” Stephens, an American who won the US Open in 2017 and came second at the French Open in 2018, says rivals may really need each other to get off the court. “As competitors and colleagues, I think it’s important to support each other just because, frankly, we’re on the road every week, really all we have,” she said. “We’re the same faces we see all the time. I think it’s super important to be able to support each other through, you know, the ups and downs, because tennis is of course super emotional.” Second-ranked Osaka’s decision to withdraw from Roland Garros drew even support for her courage in some circles, but also some hostility on social networks. The proliferation of often explicit and abusive criticisms of social networks has also made it too easy to influence people’s mental health. “Obviously, we live in a world where there’s the Internet… all these things that get in your head,” Stephens said. The psychological effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many people alone and isolated for long months, have increased the need for more communication. “It’s really important to be able to talk to people, to talk to someone, just about what you’re feeling, what you’re going through,” Stephens said. “It’s not easy to just pretend everything is great when it isn’t.”

