Boring hockey can work – Eyes On The Prize





Six wins, zero losses. That’s right, 6-0. Every day I mow my lawn, the Habs win. I didn’t mow for Games 2, 3 and 4 against Toronto, and look what happened. What I found so interesting last night was that the Montreal Canadiens didn’t have the fast pace we saw against the Leafs, but they still managed to dominate the Jets with ease. Or, at least, Montreal dominated for most of the game. From Natural stat trickIn all situations, Montreal controlled 65.5% of projected targets (xGF%) in the first period, 76.4% in the second period and then a meager 44.0% in the third. The old nemesis, score effects, seemed to rear its ugly head. As a reminder, score effects are when a team clings defensively and doesn’t take risks to protect an edge. At least that seemed to be the case in the last five minutes of the third period. But now for something totally unexpected (or different if you’re a fan of Monty Python). I’m going to defend that decision in this case. As I mentioned earlier, the Habs controlled the game without increasing the tempo; a surprising achievement for the team. Normally the only teams that can pull that off are the very talented teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning. Montreal is a tired team. They played a lot to finish the year and then went to Game 7 against Toronto. As fun as it would be, not every hockey game can be played at 200 miles per hour. So the fact that they’ve found a way to roll four lines and not use every drop of energy for a back-to-back is a good thing. To drive home that point in equal ice age, the player with the most ice age was Shea Weber, and he played only 24:31. The good news is that they didn’t really start to shut down defensively until the very end. That’s a huge improvement for a team that saw exactly one goal in the first minute and tried to win the game 1-0. At the end of the day, the Habs looked like a Ferrari racing a Chrysler K car. They didn’t have to put the pedal to the metal, and if your gas tank is running low, why risk it? The only reason this game looked good was Connor Helleybuck. The Montreal Canadiens would have scored a lot more goals had it not been for a great performance in the Winnipeg net. Habs’ expected target total was 2.7; on an average goalkeeper, on an average night, we may have seen three goals. So winning 1-0 isn’t the way it would be drawn on a chalkboard, but between Hellebyuck and the Habs scheme it isn’t the worst outcome either. My only concern is that they won’t be able to find that incredible pace again if they ever need it. But last night it wasn’t necessary.

