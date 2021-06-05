Lando Norris is given a penalty and drops from sixth to ninth on the grid at the Azerbaijan GP due to a red flag violation





The McLaren driver drops from third to fifth row in Baku after failing to be immediately under red flags in Q1; Check out Anthony Davidson’s analysis of the incident below; Perez, Tsunoda and Alonso all move up one place on Sunday’s starting grid before the race starts at 1 p.m. By James Galloway

















Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at Daniel Ricciardo’s crash and Lando Norris’ decision to stay out during a red flag during Q1

Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at Daniel Ricciardo’s crash and Lando Norris’ decision to stay out during a red flag during Q1 Lando Norris has been given a three-place grid penalty by the stewards of the Azerbaijan GP for a red flag violation during qualifying. The McLaren driver had qualified sixth but is now dropping back to ninth for Sunday’s race start. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will each be given a seat following Norris’ relegation. Norris was also added three penalty points to his super license, putting him at eight out of a maximum of twelve in the past twelve months. Why was Norris punished? The Englishman did not come under the red flags for Antonio Giovinazzi’s crash in Q1 at the earliest opportunity, as is mandatory when sessions are interrupted. Norris was racing down the long Baku straight when the red warning signals were displayed and although the driver admitted in his conversations with the stewards after the session that he initially withdrew, it was by the time an exchange with his race engineer was completed. , too late to enter the pit lane. 1:35 Speaking before his penalty was applied, Lando Norris gave his reaction to the pit lane miss after the red flag Speaking before his penalty was applied, Lando Norris gave his response to the pit lane miss after the red flag Stewards did take into account that Norris had little desire to pit and therefore imposed a slightly lesser-than-normal penalty on him. “During the hearing, the driver admitted that he was accelerating, braking and determined to enter the pit lane,” the stewards said. “At that moment he wasn’t sure what to do and asked his team by radio. Although the team immediately ordered him to enter the pits, it was too late and NOR crossed the finish line one more time. “The stewards assume that if a red flag is not respected during qualifying, a 5 position drop out is appropriate. However, if you consider that the driver had only a very short time to react due to his position on the track, an exception of 3 roster positions is sufficient as an exception.” 1:55 Daniel Ricciardo finds the barriers ending the session meaning Sebastian Vettel misses Q3 Daniel Ricciardo finds the barriers ending the session meaning Sebastian Vettel misses Q3 Azerbaijan GP Grid: Revised Top 10

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes After Daniel Ricciardo crashed in Q2, McLaren will now start their cars in ninth and 13th place on the grid. Rivals Ferrari, two points behind McLaren’s third place in the Constructors’ Championship, have both cars in the top five. Sunday’s race starts at 1:00 PM, with build-up from 11:30 AM, only live on Sky Sports F1.







