Cricket Draw Captain Options

The Cricket Draft, powered by Wisden, is an all-new groundbreaking fantasy game that can be played alongside the Vitality T20 Blast. Your team needs a strong captaincy and we’ve put together some picks for you.

Squad management is key in The Cricket Draft with 1.5m to play with, you need a minimum of 15 players in your lineup. Your captain plays a key role in the starting eleven for each game week, doubling his fantasy team point total.

We’ve taken a close look at each of the 18 teams in the T20 Blast and picked a possible captaincy for your fantasy XI from each side.

Birmingham – Carlos Brathwaite

Remember the name? Brathwaite can send them miles with the bat and also poses a threat with his average pace.

Derbyshire – Wayne Madsen

The 37-year-old veteran remains the batter to watch out for in the Derbyshire setup. He was his flanks leading run scorer last year and shone in 2019 when he was the fifth highest run-getter in the tournament.

Durham – Ben Raine

A strong all-round option, Raines 167 runs in the Blast last year came in at an average of 33.40 and a particularly notable strike rate of 146.49.

Essex – Jimmy Neesham

The tough New Zealand all-rounder can beat them hard and also offers point potential with his bowling. He has T20 Blast experience thanks to stints at Kent and Derbyshire.

Glamorgan – Colin Ingram

An experienced campaigner with 280 T20 appearances and four hundred to his credit, three of them were hit for Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire – Glenn Phillips

Phillips has impressed on the T20I podium for New Zealand. 25 games have yielded 506 runs with an average of 28.11, a strike rate just under 150 and a high score of 108.

Hampshire – Mason Crane

The England leg spinner took nine blast wickets last year with a low average of 22 and is a strong threat to taking wickets in the middle overs.

Kent – ​​Daniel Bell-Drummond

Bell-Drummond had phenomenal contact for Kent last year, making his way through the Powerplay and finishing as the leading points scorer in the tournament.

Lancashire – Matt Parkinson

Parkinson may appear in England’s white-ball lineup this summer, affecting his availability in the Blast, but he could make a fine captaincy if he plays for Lancashire. 49 T20s have seen him return 80 wickets at a phenomenal average of 16.08.

Leicestershire – Callum Parkinson

Matts twin brother can also bowl the left-arm spinner took 10 wickets in Leicestershires run to the quarter-finals last year.

Middlesex – Stevie Eskinazi

Eskinazi was Middlesex’s leading points scorer in the Blast last year, with 413 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate approaching 150.

Northamptonshire – Wayne Parnell

The South African left-armer has an international pedigree with the ball and can also pack a punch with the bat.

Nottinghamshire – Alex Hales

Widely regarded as one of the best batsmen on the T20 franchise circuit, Hales’ exile from the England side gives him more opportunity to showcase his skills in the Blast.

Somerset – Tom Banton

Banton’s pyrotechnics at the top of the order was exciting to watch in the 2019 tournament and he continues to be an exciting prospect for province and country.

Surrey – Laurie Evans

Evans, the leading run scorer in the 2018 Blast, was key to helping Surrey to the final last year and is a model of consistency in this format.

Sussex – Travis Head

Head has struggled in the County Championship so far this year, but he should not be ignored as a captaincy. He has an average of 30.52 with the bat in T20s and can bowl some handy off-breaks too.

Worcestershire – Sandeep Lamichhane

The Nepali prodigy is an exciting addition to Worcestershire and could be a handful for batsmen across the country.

Yorkshire – Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, will lead this year in the hopes of Yorkshires Blast.