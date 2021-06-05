Auburn desperate for a positive spin





Alabama football fans are grateful for snippets of off-season fun. Two SEC football programs in particular continue to produce silliness uplifting Alabama football fans. Those programs are the Tennessee Vols and the Auburn Tigers. Every time we comment on the latest bizarre statement or action from either program, it’s with the expectation that shame will cause them to return to reality. Then something else and another thing happens. The latest is from the Auburn Tigers. Just to be clear, we have nothing against Bryan Harsin. We mourned the departure of Gus Malzahn because his jokes made for great stories. And because he was convinced that the current offensive explosion in college football went way beyond what Gus could imagine. Our only real complaint about Harsin was the concern that he might be boring. An Auburn fan reading this could soon clash with the recent Auburn record against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As in, how can the Tigers be called a joke, when they have won Alabama Football three times in the last 10 seasons? We can and will continue to joke about the program, because the Tigers tend to outweigh the good with a larger portion of the bad. They did it again this week, they made fun of themselves with a gimmick that was so bland, when I saw a tweet about it I couldn’t believe it was real. But it’s real – the Tigers are planning a whiteout for the opener against the Akron Zips. Auburn’s Game Promotion Isn’t Accused Of Copying Penn State Because He Doesn’t Want To Be Accused Of Copying Penn State the game Wear White. Apparently the Auburn football program is concerned about the low turnout and believes the cure is for fans to wear white. No matter how many fans there are in Jordan-Hare, there will be no clash of opposing colors. There can’t be more than a few dozen Akron fans interested in coming south for a beatdown. Alabama football fans ask… Some Alabama football fans have asked a different question. The “all-one-color” gimmicks in college football are almost always linked to a desire to pump up the home fans and intimidate a tough opponent. The Question Crimson Tide Fans Are Asking: Is Auburn Afraid to Take on the Zips? Do they believe it takes an contrived mob frenzy to win? The Tigers certainly have no cause for concern. The Akron Zips played six games last season. They lost five. The combined score of the losses was 72 points to Akron and 245 points to their opponents. This story needs no further elaboration, but piling up is never a bad idea when it comes to Auburn. For perspective, just imagine the Alabama Football program making such an embarrassing mistake. Like the Tide calling for a “Crimson Out” game against the State of New Mexico. A few weeks ago we discussed how quickly Auburn is losing ground to the Crimson Tide. The trend continues as the Tigers struggle to have a Top 50 class by 2022.

