Sports
French Open tennis – ‘It’s fair’ – Rafael Nadal defended by umpire with Cameron Norrie upset over delays
Cameron Norrie was not happy with the pace of the game against the ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but the umpire defended the Spaniard.
The Briton made his feelings known to the umpire during a substitution after the reigning champion of Roland Garros broke back on service early in the second set.
Norrie felt that Nadal was constantly making him wait – the Spaniard was not known for his quick transitions between points – and that clearly upset him during the previous service game.
Roland Garros
‘Not many people know this’ – Nadal’s statistic ‘vital’ behind his success – Evert
AN HOUR AGO
After letting the referee know what he thought, he was told that Nadal was actually playing within the rules:
“It’s a reasonable time,” he was told by the umpire.
“Yeah, but I’m still going to attack,” Norrie replied before walking back to the courthouse.
“Well, definitely a disagreement between Norrie and the umpire over the decision regarding playing at the server’s pace,” explained Eurosport commentator Barry Millns.
“He had to wait, and it just took his concentration at a critical moment, so Nadal has broken back here.”
Eurosport’s Annabel Croft added: “Yeah, and it doesn’t help, does it, if you’ve just sat down and had a big discussion with the referee.
“You can just see his mind is a little clouded by all of that and it doesn’t help focus. It’s a distraction. I wasn’t sure if she told him to slow himself down – I definitely got that impression, but I can be wrong.”
As Croft previously noted, not many tennis players can mingle with the 13-times champion on the red soil of Roland Garros in Paris, but Norrie provided some very spirited early moments.
“Not many players do that to Nadal!” – Norrie wins epic rally with 21 shots
Nadal, who turned 35 earlier this week and is aiming for a 14th French Open crown, is always impossibly intense, even at the start of matches. But Norrie gave as good as he got in the beginning.
The Briton even managed to win a 21-shot rally on his own serve in the second game with fans lined up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Norrie, who was repeatedly pushed wide by the legendary Spaniard, managed to come out on top in what was an epic rally as he tried to settle at 15-15 in his first service game.
“Oh, that’s brilliant from the Brit!” Millns’ roar came into Eurosport’s commentary as Nadal’s forehand finally took a long time.
“Staying so good with Nadal, staying really strong on the baseline and just chasing everything!”
Croft added: “Well, that was a brilliant rally, wasn’t it! A real psychological victory, to be honest.
Not many players can sustain such a long drawn-out rally – 21 shots – do that and come out on top against Nadal on a clay court!
It’s a big day for the 25-year-old, the last Briton to compete in singles at the French Open this year.
Nadal and Brit Norrie run away from French Open clash
Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were all in the same part of the men’s draw in what is an intriguing prospect.
The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, with the trio having to face none of the ‘Big Three’ at least until the final.
Djokovic could face Nadal in the semi-final in Paris in what would be a repeat of last year’s final in the postponed autumn edition.
The three most successful players in men’s history have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles together.
“That’s so smart!” – Nadal with brilliant drop shot against Norrie
– – –
Roland Garros
‘Not many people know this’ – Nadal is ‘vital’ behind success, says Evert
AN HOUR AGO
Roland Garros
Watch Nadal win Britain’s Norrie at Roland Garros
2 HOURS AGO
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]