French Open tennis – ‘It’s fair’ – Rafael Nadal defended by umpire with Cameron Norrie upset over delays

Cameron Norrie was not happy with the pace of the game against the ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal at the French Open, but the umpire defended the Spaniard.

The Briton made his feelings known to the umpire during a substitution after the reigning champion of Roland Garros broke back on service early in the second set.

Norrie felt that Nadal was constantly making him wait – the Spaniard was not known for his quick transitions between points – and that clearly upset him during the previous service game.

After letting the referee know what he thought, he was told that Nadal was actually playing within the rules:

“It’s a reasonable time,” he was told by the umpire.

“Yeah, but I’m still going to attack,” Norrie replied before walking back to the courthouse.

“Well, definitely a disagreement between Norrie and the umpire over the decision regarding playing at the server’s pace,” explained Eurosport commentator Barry Millns.

“He had to wait, and it just took his concentration at a critical moment, so Nadal has broken back here.”

Eurosport’s Annabel Croft added: “Yeah, and it doesn’t help, does it, if you’ve just sat down and had a big discussion with the referee.

“You can just see his mind is a little clouded by all of that and it doesn’t help focus. It’s a distraction. I wasn’t sure if she told him to slow himself down – I definitely got that impression, but I can be wrong.”

As Croft previously noted, not many tennis players can mingle with the 13-times champion on the red soil of Roland Garros in Paris, but Norrie provided some very spirited early moments.

Nadal, who turned 35 earlier this week and is aiming for a 14th French Open crown, is always impossibly intense, even at the start of matches. But Norrie gave as good as he got in the beginning.

The Briton even managed to win a 21-shot rally on his own serve in the second game with fans lined up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Norrie, who was repeatedly pushed wide by the legendary Spaniard, managed to come out on top in what was an epic rally as he tried to settle at 15-15 in his first service game.

“Oh, that’s brilliant from the Brit!” Millns’ roar came into Eurosport’s commentary as Nadal’s forehand finally took a long time.

“Staying so good with Nadal, staying really strong on the baseline and just chasing everything!”

Croft added: “Well, that was a brilliant rally, wasn’t it! A real psychological victory, to be honest.

Not many players can sustain such a long drawn-out rally – 21 shots – do that and come out on top against Nadal on a clay court!

It’s a big day for the 25-year-old, the last Briton to compete in singles at the French Open this year.

Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were all in the same part of the men’s draw in what is an intriguing prospect.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, with the trio having to face none of the ‘Big Three’ at least until the final.

Djokovic could face Nadal in the semi-final in Paris in what would be a repeat of last year’s final in the postponed autumn edition.

The three most successful players in men’s history have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles together.

