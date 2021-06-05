Connect with us

Former Tomahawks: Robert Morris decision to drop hockey ‘really hurts’; efforts launched to rescue programs | Sport

12 seconds ago

Robert Morris University hockey alumni and fans gather to raise money in an effort to save the men’s and women’s hockey programs following the university’s announcement to scrap both teams.

More than $323,000 was raised last week through donations from GoFundMe.

In a press release, RMU said the May 27 decision to scrap the programs is intended to position the university as one of the most flexible and professionally focused schools in the nation.

Former Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Quinn Warmuth, an up-and-coming junior at Robert Morris and now a former hockey player for their men’s hockey team, said he was disappointed with the decision and how abruptly the case was handled.

The whole situation came as a blind side,” said Warmuth. “We came out of a year where we had a lot of success.

The same goes for our women’s team. They won their league title three years in a row and headed for the national tournament.

According to Warmuth, hockey team members received a text about a Zoom meeting at 1:45 PM on May 26 at 1:00 PM.

The text just said it was a very important Zoom meeting, Warmuth said.

Nobody expected the news we got. We moved on and before anyone could say anything, University President Howard said they had reached a decision to discontinue the men’s and women’s hockey programs.

After I heard it, I was completely in shock. They went on to say that they would help us through the whole process if we had to go to another school and that they would still honor the athletic scholarships if you chose to continue attending Robert Morris. They really didn’t give us a clear answer as to why they stopped the program. Even in the released statements, it was quite unclear.

Obviously in a year where there is COVID there will be financial hardship for any school because we didn’t bring in fans or a source of income, but it was quite disturbing that this is the way we were addressed. Fifteen minutes after we heard about it in the Zoom meeting, the press release came out.






Quinn Warmuth

Johnstown Tomahawk’s standout Quinn Warmuth has committed to Robert Morris University and will join the Colonials NCAA Division I program effective immediately.


The Tribune Democrat


Warmuth said he has created a Twitter account to follow the situation as it unfolds.

They tweeted that there was an update on our sports teams, but it wasn’t really an update, it was that they were cancelled,” he said. It really hurts as a player to give your life training and so much of your life. to play hockey and make it to Division I level, only to take it away from us on such short notice and with no background.

It raises many questions. This is a decision that you would assume has been in the making for a while. For us to discover this in May, in a year where there are over 300 guys in the transfer portal trying to get to different schools, makes it very difficult for me and my teammates and the women’s team. Were all in the same boat.

Warmuth said he wished the university had given players a chance to raise money or save the program before the decision was made.

A lot of this is up in the air, but I think when a decision like this is made, there should have been some sort of press conference where people could ask questions and get the answers they were looking for,” Warmuth said.

So much is unknown about the decision, how it was made and how it could have been avoided. I think that hurts us the most. We want to know what we could have done differently to prevent this from happening. We have made a commitment to our team and to our school to be leaders on campus. It hurts that it doesn’t seem like it was appreciated at all with a decision like this.

I understand that sometimes schools have to stop programs because of funding or because they don’t think it’s financially viable, but it would have been nice if they’d said they’d cut the men’s and women’s teams, but this will be your senior year, and then you’ll have to look elsewhere, he said.

Warmuth said the players “got a really tough hand.”

I really feel for my teammates and the women’s team, but also for our coaches. They deserve better than that. (Coach) Derrick (Schooley) was the one who brought hockey to Robert Morris. That he would discover it 30 minutes earlier than us, having spent 18 years of his life on a program, making it a successful and competitive program. It seems really unfair.






Robert Morris

The Robert Morris 2020-21 Women’s Hockey Team.


PHOTOGRAPH SUBMITTED


Coach Derrick Schooley said it was hard to hear the news.

I would say I went through the seven stages of grief, he said.

I especially feel sorry for both the players and the alumni who can no longer say they were part of a Division I hockey program. They can, but the first thing anyone would ask is, “Isn’t that the program that got cut off?”

The cuts bring Robert Morris back to 15 Division I sports, which university president Chris Howard said is more in line with similarly sized institutions.

Howard said in a statement: We are saddened for the student athletes who will not be able to continue their sport at Robert Morris University and are committed to helping them through this difficult time. However, this is the best way to leverage our strategic assets and position ourselves for future growth.

RMU Director of Athletics Chris King said in a statement: Today is a difficult day for RMU Athletics. The decision to discontinue the men’s and women’s hockey programs was not taken lightly by the university. It doesn’t diminish the history of our hockey programs, which found success on the ice and in the classroom.

On eliminating the sport of hockey, RMU said: The decision to discontinue the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs was made based on an analysis that included scholarships and operating costs, and the necessary investments to maintain and improve the current facility. The university also wanted to align our athletic offerings more closely with other comparable, nationally ranked universities of our size.






Johnstown Tomahawks vs. New Jersey Titans December 15, 2018

The Johnstown Tomahawks Cameron Hebert (right) celebrates a first-period goal with Carson Briere, who assisted in the game against the New Jersey Titans on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.


By Thomas Slusser
[email protected]


Former Tomahawks player Cameron Hebert, who is an up and coming junior player, said his brother and sister also play hockey for Robert Morris.

I still can’t believe it’s true to be honest,” Hebert said. “It feels like we were waiting for them to say, okay, never mind, we brought it back. You keep hearing different things. I just have no idea what to think. It’s a big shock now. …

The university is polishing it off a bit. I keep hoping there’s a chance they’ll change their mind, but I’m just optimistic.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

