EXPLORE OUTDOORS: Pickleball at Buchmiller Park

Explore Outdoors: Pickleball at Lancaster County's Buchmiller Park Updated: 12:49 PM EDT June 5, 2021 Exploring outdoors can be as simple as playing a game outside. A park in Lancaster County recently made it easier for people to come and play and see the sights at the same time. WGAL News 8's Matt Barcaro played some pickleball in his latest "Explore Outdoors" report. "A few years ago you could say, 'I really started playing pickleball,' and they'd say, 'Pickleball?' And when I say it now, they all say, 'Oh, I want to try. I love it," said Judy Hollinger. Pickleball is a fast-moving sport that's kind of a mix between tennis, badminton, and table tennis. The sport is a big draw at Lancaster County's Buchmiller Park. "People come sometimes and they find it difficult to leave," said John Fellenbaum. Regardless of the morning, you'll probably see mostly older, but also some younger players appear. It's not a competition or even a really organized meeting, and they're always looking for new competitors. The swing takes some getting used to The pickleball itself is plastic with holes in it so you don't need as much force to hit it as you might think The short track speeds things up Lancaster County Parks recently renovated the pickleball track and the players say it was a big upgrade the track is at the park entrance where it is in the middle of nature turn , and i just saw a dozen deer running down the trees said Hollinger. It is a course that serves both sights and swings. "It's just a beautiful environment. Even when you're not playing, it's a nice place to be," Fellenbaum said. Send Us Your Suggestions If there's a place in the Susquehanna Valley Matt should visit or an activity he should try, email us at [email protected]

