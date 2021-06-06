Fantasy Hockey Cheatsheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, June 6th Lineup Strategy

There’s a two-game main NHL slate on Sunday starting at 6:00 PM ET on DraftKings. This article provides DFS advice for: DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

18 goals have already been scored in this series and while technically only one game has prevailed, the last two were extremely close (and unlucky) not to pass either. The bottom line is that here we have two of the league’s highest scoring lines against each other and also some of the most talented attacking defenders in the league in the game. Since Game 4 is pivotal for both teams, I like the chances of a higher scoring affair and the +100 on offer here is more than fair to make a bet.

Marchessault will enter this game after already scoring runs in the first three games of this series. With Nazim Kadri out, a weakness for the Avs is their lack of depth at the striker and the Golden Knights’ second line has been productive in this series as a result. Marchessault has scored 48 points in 65 games and if I like breaking out a higher score match here, I have to appreciate the award of the Golden Knights best second-line attacker to take a point.

Top line stack

Winnipeg Jets in Montreal Canadiens

Paul Stastny ($3,700 – questionable) Kyle Connor ($6,100) Blake Wheeler ($5,600)

The Jets find themselves reeling in Game 3, especially after being locked out in Game 2 by Carey Price ($7,900). However, they could get some help ahead of Game 3 as veteran Stastny (doubtably) made the trip to Montreal with the team. His presence would certainly help the Jets, who will be without Mark Scheifele for a few more games. Stastny isn’t sure he’ll play in this game (so check back before closing to see if he’s in the lineup), but he’s a good playmaker who has had success playing alongside the top winners of the Jets.

Both Wheeler and Connor have talent leads over the top six of the Canadiens (for the most part) and they should break out at some point before the series ends. Connor comes in with an average of 3.5 SOG and has 11 points (seven goals) in his last 10 games, while Jets captain Wheeler has now fired three or more SOG in five consecutive games. Id expect pride and skill to win tonight for the Jets who have a powerful front line and would probably get quite the shock if Stastny plays. Check out the last minute updates on his status as the top of the Jets have a good recovery here.

Superstar to Target

Nathan MacKinnon ($9,200)

MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet for the first time in this series in Game 3 when he fired four SOG and only shot 6.0 DKFP. However, the Avs center still played more than 21 minutes of Ice Age, and with a win, the Golden Knights have now set up a rather crucial Game 4. There’s no doubt here that the Avalanche will try to do everything they can to not have the series headed back to Colorado, so a quick backlash here by MacKinnon should be expected. With Vegas starting to score and the top line of the Jets also an interesting target today, stacking the front line of Avs may not be such a big deal, but you won’t want to fade all of their top players.

MacKinnon continues to play big minutes and bounced back from his last pointless game of these playoffs with a multi-point try against St. Louis. The difference in salary between the center and the rest of the players on this list is big, but with four multipoint games in just seven playoff games, the extra salary is worth it for the kind of advantage he brings. Paying for all of Colorado’s frontline on a short slate like this is fine, but if you pick one player to target, MacKinnon should be it today.

Violation Value

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche ($4,000)

As mentioned above, today I like to focus on the Golden Knights’ second line in what could be a major scoring affair between two top attacking teams. Smith has now found points in two straight games for the Golden Knights and is part of a second line that has recently found more skating space after being blown out in Game 1. He is more target dependent than other attackers in this series, but remains an easy target here at just $4K and is a good stacking target with either or both of Jonathan Marchessault ($5,700) or William Karlsson ($5,200).

Joonas Donskoi, Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights ($3,600)

Donkskoi is never a bad target when priced this low. The winger does play on a third line for Colorado, but he also sees legitimate PP1 time/exposure. When you can get a player who regularly sees man advantage alongside MacKinnon for a price well below $4K, you should consider that. Colorado’s power play remains the most efficient unit in these playoffs and Donsko is an easy and cheap way to get fame. Although he has yet to score in this series, he is staying busy and has averaged 2.4 SOG and 9.7 DKFP over his last 10 matches.

stud keepers

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens ($7,400)

Hellebuyck has so far been outplayed by his counterpart on the other side in Price, but he certainly shouldn’t be criticized for his effort in Game 2, when he stopped 27 of the 28 SOG opponents. The Jets join this game as +110 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook today, but these teams are undoubtedly close in terms of skills and both teams are extremely close in xGF% and playoff scoring opportunities.

Hellebuyck for its part was actually much more effective on the road this year, with a 15-7-1 record in road games (with four shutouts) and a save percentage of .931. The underdog has won the first two games in this series and I see that trend continuing here. Hellebuyck gives you great salary flexibility and should be in lesser holdings after being outplayed in the first two games.

Value on Defense

Derek Forbort, Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens ($3,500)

The Jets don’t have tremendous depth in defense and their top four defenders all get good minutes as a result. Forbort doesn’t bring you a huge offensive advantage (13 points in 62 games), but he does play in one of the Jets’ best combinations with Neal Pionk ($4,600) and has averaged over 22 minutes per game over his past 10 starts . The defensively oriented Forbort has now racked up the blocked shot bonus in three of his last nine games and has also recorded three or more SOG in three of his last four games. As the series gets closer, expect Forbort’s role to continue to grow as he continues to be one of the Jets’ most reliable defenders. He’s not likely to get you multiple points, but he’ll likely threaten the bonus for you in at least one category and would likely return huge value if he recorded an assist here today.

Power Play Defenders

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche ($6,000)

There are a handful of elite defenders on this list, but for me, Pietrangelo is still the payout target of choice. He now played over 25 minutes of ice time in each of his last two games, accumulating 11 blocked shots over those two games alone. The blocked shot volume in itself makes him a great target, but he also gains man advantage and still has an average of 3.5 SOG over his past 10 matches. He was beaten by teammate Shea Theodore ($5,600) during the regular season, but the playoffs have turned Pietrangelo into the better fantasy producer, where again he is a perfect payout target at just $6K.

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens ($4,600)

I like the Jets attack for a bit of kickback here in Game 3 and that fact alone should make Pionk an interesting fantasy target. The versatile defender had 36 points in 60 games this year and played big minutes for the Jets in the playoffs, averaging over 24 minutes in the last 10 games. Hes now racked up assists in three of his past four starts and makes for a nice mid-tier target here, especially if you stack the top of the Jets today.

